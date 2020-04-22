The president wants to reopen the country by May 3. That will not happen.
There have been several discussions on the news and social media, however, that speak to what is going to happen when the pandemic subsides. Most talk about life going back to normal. Yet the old normal will be thrown out the proverbial window and a new normal will arrive.
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, speculates that in the new norm we are going to become obsessive about hand washing and will not shake hands any longer, while keeping our distance.
We will see more people continuing to wear protective masks when they are shopping and working. Personal protection equipment will become the norm for first responders, restaurateurs, grocers, retailers and food servers and preparers alike.
Doctors and nurses will rely more on telemedicine than ever before.
We will get used to making a doctor’s appointment online, asking for a virtual office visit.
Insurance companies will have to change their health insurance contracts to reflect this new normal — hopefully for the better.
Corporations will be weighing the effectiveness and the return on investment of working from home (or wherever) and buying new technologies.
Platforms such as Zoom, Skype or private conferencing software will become the norm for meetings and conferences. Most meetings do not require a physical presence to be successful.
The return of sports will be interesting. Stadiums and arenas usually require they be densely populated to be profitable, but many fans will still refrain from going to games.
They will watch the events on television or online. There will be a surge in sales of sport specific cable channels that represent the MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL and PGA. Colleges and universities will get into the action with sales of SEC, Big 10 and other conference channels.
Large department stores will either file for bankruptcy (see Neiman Marcus) or be forced to improve their online, “buy online, pickup in-store,” and free delivery offerings.
Impulse sales will be down, something that retailers count on to increase their revenue.
Because of the increase in online sales, state and local tax revenue will decline drastically.
States, counties and cities will have to change their tax laws to require that sales taxes be collected from all online sales, the so-called use laws. Of course, the courts will get involved.
Public and private transportation will find passengers falling-off for fear of catching yet another illness.
Most public transportation, such as city buses and rail systems, need to have government subsidies to remain in business.
With fewer riders some, especially in smaller cities such as Columbia, may shut public transportation down completely leaving lower income workers without an affordable means of getting to and from work.
Airlines will not see a 100% comeback of passenger reservations.
That means planes will remain parked on the tarmac and there will be fewer new plane orders.
Companies like United Airlines, American Airline and Boeing will have to furlough employees to maintain some profitability.
Political rallies and fundraisers will have to change. You may not see supporters filling a venue to support their candidate or charity.
We will either see the ultra-wealthy or those with the best GoFundMe pages running for government positions.
YouTube will be the new platform for the stump speech. Nonprofit galas will be canceled, and online silent auctions will take their place.
Our education system will see changes to keep up with the new normal. Online learning offerings will become the norm rather than a novelty.
More textbooks will be available digitally to rent and or in hard copy to buy online.
Like business, tele-classes will be using new platforms developed strictly for education, creating even more technology-driven jobs.
We will see developing countries moving faster in the new technological era. The need for programmers and technicians will grow as manufacturers move toward more automated efforts.
On the not-so-bright side, the government either is or will shortly be deploying new intrusive technology to watch our every move.
They are achieving this end with the help of two large technology companies, Apple and Google, according to The Guardian.
They both already know more about us than we can imagine, now they will know more.
No, the doors will not be flung open to the “old normal” once the economy starts to recover.
It may take a decade to get back to where we were before the coronavirus pandemic.
The good old days will be gone, and the good new days will begin.