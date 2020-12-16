Happy Hanukah, Merry Christmas, a Good Yule and Happy New Year to you all.
I got “yelled” at by a customer because I wished him a “joyous and safe holiday season,” instead of “Merry Christmas.” Being raised Jewish and remaining a non-Christian as an adult, I recognize that there are a number of religious and secular winter holidays that celebrate the rebirth of the planet this time of year.
At 68, I remain healthy, not to admitting that I am “old,” at least emotionally and physically, I will admit to being “50” as it concerns my emotional quotient (EQ). Now chronologically, that is a different story.
Although I still work and enjoy the retail business and consulting, I see a Social Security check in the not too distant future.
My dad did not “retire” until he was 84 and began a life of volunteer work, tennis and golf. I do hope I follow in his footsteps.
I am also hoping to restart my consulting and training business this coming year. I am working to hire a lawyer and an accountant to help me through the hoops. I have been taking Small Business Administration sponsored seminars online and have learned a lot about business life on Zoom, Google Meet and Skype.
Busy restructuring my college seminars to the new language of Gender Communication and converting other seminars to meet the needs of corporations and professionals, I am finding that four to five hours is needed per a program that is supposed to last one-hour is the new norm.
But there are still some lingering issues that will follow us into the New Year.
As we passed the all-important date of Dec. 14, we now know, without a doubt, who our next president and vice president will be. Unfortunately, this will not be the final word on the issue if Mr. Trump has his way.
I am waiting to see if the president will let go of his obsession with the Oval Office and allow for the smooth transition of government as we have had for 240 years. I know he will continue his rants on Twitter for some time to come, but will the press give him the platform he so embraces?
This coming year will bring us to a new start in the newsroom, that we will stop talking about the election and concentrate on the discussion of the novel coronavirus and the vaccines that have been approved or are asking for approval. I do plan to take the Pfizer-BioNTech’s or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines.
On a more personal note, at 68, I remain quite active and healthy, but working retail I remain in that high risk category. I question which vaccine is better, which is safer. Do I accept a vaccine that must be kept at extreme low temperatures or one that needs basic refrigeration? Or the less expensive University of Oxford and AstraZeneca?
Kathy is a nurse, so she is on the short list of those receiving the vaccine in the first distribution. I really want to know when I would be eligible for the new vaccine.
In the past few weeks we have seen more people die from COVID-19 in a day than died in either Pearl Harbor or on 9/11. Yet there are still too many people either refusing to wear a mask or at least wear one properly.
We went to war over the terrorist attacks on our nation 19 years ago. Today some are using our Constitution or Bibles to justify their “personal freedom of choice” to refuse to cover our faces.
2021 will be a better year than 2020, that I know. We will see the spring months come upon us and life return to the planet. The new administration will be taking action and will be actively channeling our energy to help relieve global climate change, systemic racism and the other crises that will demand our full attention.
My personal quest: Will I be able to lose the Quarantine-15 that I have gained since March? Or will it be another New Year’s resolution I will not keep? Right now my new home gym is gathering dust in the corner. Only personal perseverance will tell.
Finally, Kathy and I are the new great-grandparents of a baby boy this week. L’chaim.
May you have a safe and wondrous 2021. To paraphrase Mr. Spock, may you live a long and prosperous life.