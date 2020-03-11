When it comes to the separation of church and state, we are amply protected by not only the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, but also the Missouri Constitution Article 1, Section 5, which states “…neither the state nor any of its political subdivisions shall establish any official religion, nor shall a citizen's right to pray or express his or her religious beliefs be infringed; that the state shall not coerce any person to participate in any prayer or other religious activity…”
In an effort to circumvent both protections (if that's what David is saying Baker is doing) State Rep. Ben Baker, R-Newton County, has introduced HB-1345, which would allow our public schools to teach the “Hebrew Scriptures, the Old Testament of the Bible, or the New Testament of the Bible” as electives.
The purpose of these classes, according to HB-1345, is to familiarize the students with the “contents, history, literary style and structure, and influences (of the Bible) on American history.”
The proposed law would allow the teachers to choose which version of the Bible to teach. That provision alone could present a problem. There are over 80 recognized translations of the New Testament alone in the United States. To some, the King James Bible is the only source of the Gospel, while others may study only the New International Version (NIV) or the American Standard Version (ASV).
I would not have a problem with this law if the study of the Old Testament and New Testament were made part of a world religions course curriculum within the context of a philosophy program. But the proposed law would allow only the Bible and Hebrew scriptures to be taught as “social studies” and is discriminatory.
To attempt to get around the First Amendment’s and the state constitution’s prohibitions of promoting one religion over others, the proposed law would allow courses to “follow applicable law and all federal and state guidelines in maintaining religious neutrality and accommodating the diverse religious views, traditions and perspectives of students in the school" and states that a course "not endorse, favor, or promote, or disfavor or show hostility toward, any particular religion or nonreligious faith or religious perspective.”
As the ACLU of Missouri makes clear, when “school officials promote religion generally, or signal their preference for one faith, it sends an exclusionary and destructive message that students who follow other religions, or no religion at all, do not belong.”
I am not anti-religion. I am an advocate of the separation of church and state and the right for citizens to believe — or not — as one’s conscience permits. I agree with Thomas Jefferson’s assessment calling for “a wall of separation between Church and State.”
Proponents of the bill state that the Old and New Testaments “influenced the founders of this country … and that teaching these concepts provides a perspective that is essential to the preservation of freedom.”
Even though many settlers to the New World came to escape from religious discrimination in Europe, as I argue in my book "A Christian Nation?," they mostly took the treacherous journey for the land and business opportunities, as well as escaping religious persecution.
One of the earliest documents of state management is the Mayflower Compact. Written in 1620, the first half of the document is praising God and king for the safe travels and the opportunities that had been entrusted to them.
The second half of the document clearly states that the Pilgrims will “Do by these Presents, solemnly and mutually, in the Presence of God and one another, covenant and combine ourselves together into a civil Body Politick… by Virtue hereof do enact, constitute, and frame, such just and equal Laws…”
The Compact was signed by all 41 male passengers of the Mayflower before its landing in the colony of Massachusetts.
HB 1345 has been heard by the House committee on Elementary and Secondary Education and has passed with a “Do Pass” recommendation. It is now set for hearing in the House Rules-Administrative Oversight subcommittee.
If the state is to maintain “religious neutrality and accommodating the diverse religious views, traditions, and perspectives of students in the school,” laws like HB-1345 should not be considered by our legislature.