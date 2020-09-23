Kathy and I were talking politics the other night when she express her fears that if President Donald Trump loses the election, the United States will fall into a second civil war drawn on political and possibly religious ideologies.
I fear that there will be some sort of retribution against liberals and progressives if Trump wins a second term.
The Business Insider reports that former Trump fixer Roger Stone has called for the president to declare martial law or invoke the Insurrection Act and “order (the) arrests of Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook and the Clintons,” among other opposition leaders.
Journalists should be arrested and charged with “seditious activities” relating to the Trump administration and the 2020 election, throwing out the First Amendment’s freedoms of speech and of the press.
Stone went as far as suggesting that the president appoint a special council “with the specific task of forming an Election Day operation using the FBI, federal marshals and Republican state officials across the country to be prepared to file legal objections and if necessary to physically stand in the way of criminal activity.”
Stone is not the only conspiracy-theorist who is making these claims. Right Wing Watch reports that “QAnon conspiracy theorist and so-called ‘firefighter prophet’ Mark Taylor said once again that President Donald Trump must arrest some high-profile Democrats before the election because ‘the patriots are fed up.’”
Then there is Pastor Rick Joyner “urging Christians to ‘mobilize’ to fight a civil war against left-wing activists” on The Jim Bakker Show. He went on to say that “We’re in time for war. We need to recognize that. We need to mobilize. We need to get ready.”
He continued stating that American veterans would “be a part of the leadership of these militias and help us in what’s about to unfold in our own country.” Joyner called them “patriots.”
Joyner goes as far as claiming that Black Lives Matter protesters are the “KKK of this time.”
Closer to home, Michael Brown, Johnson County commissioner in Kansas, warns that Americans need to “buy a firearm and ammunition … for a coming war” caused by Democratic leaders.
Readers of my columns who usually oppose my liberal stance will retort that the violence now being experienced in many U.S. cities is the result of the radical Antifa, though there is really no such organization. They will blame it on the Black Lives Matter: that BLM has been radicalized, is Marxist and is resorting to violence to overthrow the government.
The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project collects data concerning conflicts and analyzes that data. It writes that between “24 May and 22 August (2020), ACLED records more than 10,600 demonstration events across the (United States). Over 10,100 of these — or nearly 95% — involve peaceful protesters. Fewer than 570 — or approximately 5% — involve demonstrators engaging in violence.”
So what about cities like Portland, Oregon, that experienced violence and riots? CNN reports that “While protesters have set fires at some of the nightly protests in Portland, and while some of the protests have involved violence, these problems have largely been confined to a small section of the city near the federal courthouse.” The entire country is not on fire or steeped in riots as claimed by the president.
Unfortunately, we may not know the results of the election on the evening of Nov. 3. In many districts, mail-in ballots will still need to be tabulated.
We have seen what happens when the voting system gets off-kilter. We watched this play out in the 2000 Bush/Gore election recounts in Florida. I foresee the disputes over the 2020 results from both candidates involving the courts. This is one of the reasons we wait until January to count the Electoral College votes.
Many of my “friends” believe there will be a peaceful transfer of power if Biden is elected. Most believe that the U.S. military with follow the lawful commands of the new president. Our military takes an oath to “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and obey the orders of the President of the United States…”
So should we arm ourselves for a possible uprising of the conservative-radical militias? I am not going to stockpile ammunition or buy an AR-15 soon. We have had a peaceful transition of government since 1797 and I see no reason why it shall not continue.
But then again…