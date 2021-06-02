I am of two minds when it comes to Governor Parson canceling all of the federal pandemic-related unemployment programs.
The dilemma arose during a conversation with my friend Fred, who asked me what I thought about the governor ending the $300-a-week subsidy from the feds. I had to think about it for a while and could not come up with an answer that satisfied either of us.
On one hand, I know how difficult it is to get a new job once you have been out of the field for a while or are trying to change careers. This is especially true when you are looking at the traditional avenues of the job search, such as newspapers, Indeed or Monster.
The competition for higher-wage positions is overwhelming. For every position that pays over $50,000 announced in 2017, TalentWorks.com says it took 100-to-200 job applications to get one job offer. The numbers for the 2020s are even worse.
Although there are some entry level positions at the $50,000 mark, they are few and far between, according to LinkedIn.com. Too many jobs are part time and come without the benefits we expect – like health insurance and a 401k plan.
Where jobs are plentiful is in public service industries. Many retailers have more than 30 part- and full-time positions available. Some are advertised on the radio, television and Internet.
Even with a pay rate of $10.50 an hour (Missouri minimum wage is currently $9.45), the jobs are usually part-time positions with no benefits.
Yes, there are low-wage positions that will pay a signing bonus if you stay with the new company for a set amount of time, but that is a short-term solution at best.
With few unions to help protect workers’ interests, job seekers are in the hands of corporate leaders who are, in some cases, being paid ultra-high salaries with loaded benefit packages.
But it’s not just the $300 federal pandemic unemployment benefit that is being cut in Missouri, but other unemployment programs, as well. They include:
• Emergency Unemployment Relief for Government Entities and Nonprofit Organizations;
• Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation;
• 100 Percent Reimbursement of Short-Time Compensation Benefit Costs Paid Under State Law; and
• Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation.
So, again, I understand the plight of these workers. On the other hand, I agree with Missouri’s lieutenant governor, Mike Kehoe, who said, “Across every industry, businesses cannot compete against federal largesse. Our economy is built upon an active and vibrant work force, and we should be cultivating job creation and employment rather than inhibiting them.”
State and local governments cannot compete with the extra $300 being offered by the feds, in addition to the $325 maximum benefit offered by Missouri. If the total rate of compensation from unemployment insurance exceeds what is being offered by industry, people will elect to remain on government unemployment subsidy programs.
With $625 a week in unemployment benefits in one’s pocket, why go to work for a job paying $400 a week? Many are staying home to take care of kids or family members, going to school or volunteering for a cause.
Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Anna Hu is quoted by the Governor’s Office as saying, “The unemployment system is designed to provide a temporary safety net as workers look to reenter the job market. Leaving the level of benefits artificially high would prevent a return to full employment in our state.”
By cutting the benefits from $625 a week to $325, by reinstating the 20-week maximum time to collect unemployment, by providing proof of an active job search maybe, just maybe, there would be a surge in new employment in Missouri.
As I said, I am not happy with the choices available so far. Even with our low unemployment numbers, there are more than 221,000 job openings across the state, according to the Governor’s Office (and I believe that number is low).
I believe that there is a solution to this problem, which our Republican-dominated legislature would reject out of hand: Legislate a $15-an-hour minimum wage while encouraging organized labor in Missouri, and get rid of the at-will employment laws. Also raise unemployment benefits to $400 a week for 24 weeks.
The late Robert Townsend, president and CEO of Avis Rent-A-Car, suggested that instead of a starting pay at the low end, start in the middle or even at the top to get a better candidate pool from which to choose.
David Rosman is an award winning editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of David’s commentaries at ColumbiaMissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.