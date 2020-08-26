An avid reader and good friend of this column, Fred Dittrich is probably one of the smartest people I know. I would swear that he has a super brain with more information and trivia than one person should be allowed. So when he asks me a question, I sit up and listen.
Fred asked, “Can those voters who are evicted before the election vote? They are something like 80% minority.”
In a July 3 article, the Riverfront Times reported that “14% of Black people surveyed in Missouri had no confidence they could pay next month’s rent, compared with 6% of white people.”
In 2019, there were some 268 people recorded as homeless in Boone County, of which 49 do not reside in shelters. These numbers have remained fairly constant over the last five years.
It seems to me there will be two types of people evicted from their homes; those who have another location they can call home, even if it is temporary, and those who will become truly homeless, couch surfing, living in shelters, in cars or under a tarp. Will these men and women be disenfranchised?
A July 30 article from FindLaw reports that “the number of people experiencing homelessness who vote is extremely low, likely because voting procedures (could be) long and exhausting, especially for the homeless.”
The commentary continued: “Most states require everyone registering to vote to provide a mailing address where voter ID cards and other election-related materials can be sent.”
In order to get your utility bill, voter registration card or Missouri non-driver's license ID, one must have a mailing address. If one is showing a utility bill or a government-issued check as proof of residency, it must have a current address.
According to Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, the homeless can use a street corner nearest their frequent non-traditional “residence.” Just stating that one lives near the I-70 connector, is good enough to establish what precinct one is to vote in.
According to Lennon, “The good news is that the mailing address does not need to be the voter’s residential address. Instead, it can be anywhere willing to accept mail on the voter’s behalf, such as an advocacy organization or shelter.”
It may also include a post office box or a church address if the person’s mail is delivered there.
The problem is in order to vote, one must show a valid ID. On the good side, that identification does not to have a current physical address. These could include a state issued identification, a utility bill, a government issued check, or a birth certificate.
The Missouri Secretary of State’s website indicates that acceptable IDs include:
• Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local election authority of the state.
• Identification issued by the United States government or agency thereof.
• Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within the state of Missouri; or
• A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter.
It should also be noted if one does not have a driver’s license, that person may obtain a state-issued ID for the purpose of voting simply with a letter from the shelter where they are staying, at no charge.
If a person doesn't have an acceptable ID available at the time he or she wishes to vote, then they can cast a provisional ballot. A valid ID can be presented later during Election Day so that vote becomes “complete.”
Dan Viets, a founding member of the Mid-Missouri Civil Liberty Association, reminded me that Missouri is in another unique position. Unlike some other states, another group who are able to vote in Missouri are felons who have successfully completed their parole or probation. They, too, can vote in the upcoming elections if registered.
Viets also mentioned that college and university students should register to vote in Columbia. Local and statewide issues do affect their lives and they should have a voice.
Every vote counts, especially this year with the presidential, congressional, state legislative and gubernatorial elections to be decided. Even those who are economically less fortunate or have successfully completed their probation or parole have the right to vote and need to be given every opportunity to do so.
So, to answer Fred’s question; yes, the homeless and newly evicted, as well as college students and some felons can vote in Missouri, with some restrictions of course.