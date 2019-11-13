Here I am, stuck on Twitter and Facebook reading the latest from President Trump and those who support and oppose his rule.
It is much like binge-watching "Game of Thrones" or "Jack Ryan," except you cannot use your TiVo to back-up to a part you may have missed.
You have to sift through the content to find what you want, and it may be hundreds of posts back.
I heard that the president dictates some of his tweets to an assistant, but I am sure that does not happen at 4 a.m. Impeachment seems to be the focus of many of his writings, but he does not seem to understand the nature of the impeachment process.
Here are a few lessons: A series of steps must be taken to remove a person from office via the impeachment process.
First is the impeachment itself. This is done by the House of Representatives, which has been likened to a grand jury for this procedure.
The House impeachment inquiry is to determine if the person in question has possibly violated the Constitution’s standards of “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors,” though these terms are not fully defined in the Constitution.
It is initially done behind closed doors for various reasons; among them are national security and the protection of witnesses. It is up to the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, if and when public hearings are to be held.
However, the general rules for impeachment were set by the Republican-held House in 1998 during the Clinton impeachment. Pelosi is just following the rules already in place.
Bill Clinton was impeached and tried by the Senate for lying to a grand jury and obstruction of justice, not for having oral sex with Monica Lewinsky. He was not removed from office.
Richard Nixon’s impeachment did not go through the trial phase. He resigned before the Senate could take action. He was charged with obstruction of justice, abuse of power and contempt of Congress, all involving the Watergate break-in.
The trial is conducted by the full Senate with the chief justice overseeing the proceedings if the president is implicated. The trial is a public spectacle with senators trying the case brought to it by the House. The Senate can also call witnesses to testify for and against, in this case, the president.
The best dissertation about the impeachment inquiry was done in 1974 by Rep. Barbara Jordan of Texas. In her opening remarks concerning the Nixon impeachment, Jordan stated that “[the jurisdiction comes] from the abuse or violation of some public trust.”
She continued: “(It) is a misreading of the Constitution for any member here to assert that for a member to vote for an article of impeachment means that that member must be convinced that the President should be removed from office. The Constitution doesn't say that. The powers relating to impeachment are an essential check in the hands of the body of the Legislature against and upon the encroachments of the Executive.
“It is designed as a method of national inquest into the conduct of public men... (The Constitution) limited impeachment to high crimes and misdemeanors, and discounted and opposed the term ‘maladministration.’”
The “encroachment” in Trump’s case is the “obstructing and impeding the investigation of justice, regarding the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.”
This stems, in part, from asking a foreign government to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, by Ukraine in exchange for the defense funding already approved by Congress. It is this “quid pro quo” that is under question here.
President Trump somehow feels that he is above the law, above the Constitution that he swore to uphold. According to the Department of Justice, the president cannot be tried in a civil or criminal court while holding office. This, however, does not extend to the impeachment process as some contend.
Should the president participate in the impeachment process? If he truly believes that he did nothing wrong.
Should the House continue the process of inquiry? I believe it is their right and duty to do so.
Should the Senate hear the case against the president? Again, it is their right and duty to do so.
David Rosman is an editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of David’s commentaries at ColumbiaMissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.