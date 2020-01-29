I have a personal rule about what I write about. I do not write anything concerning an organization to which I belong, so I am here to say that I am not a dues-paying member of the Democratic Party, local, state or national.
I was invited to attend the Missouri Democratic Party’s meeting in Columbia last Saturday as a columnist writing about political issues, which I was happy to do.
Like most formal business meetings, there were the premeetings of a subgroup to organize thoughts and opinions on a number of topics. Of course the timing of these meetings is always a bit off, with the committees running a bit longer than expected.
As with any meeting, there are the mundane things that must be completed before moving on to the business at hand.
The meeting really started with the chair’s report from Jean Peters Baker. Her focus was on gun violence in Missouri.
I knew that St. Louis was No. 1 in the nation concerning gun violence. According to Baker, Kansas City clocked in at No. 6 and Springfield ranks twelfth. According to a Columbia Daily Tribune report, there were over 30 “shots fired” calls in Columbia in 2019 with 14 people killed. I could not find where Columbia ranked in cities with over 100,000 population.
Baker believes that the spike was caused, in part, by the change in Missouri’s conceal carry laws in 2016. Missouri still has some of the most lax gun laws in the nation.
But it is not just the “big” cities in Missouri experiencing gun violence. A quick lookup shows that Sikeston, population of about 16,000 residents, had a number of shootings and murders by firearms in 2019. Baker reported that Sikeston had as many as five shooting incidents in one weekend.
The problem here is that the Republican supermajority in our state legislature does not want to pass or even debate gun safety laws. The same holds true nationally for the Republican-held Senate. Changes in the criminal justice system, gun regulations and a fair jobs market offering a living wage will go a long way to reduce the gun violence in our state and nation.
Vice Chair Clem Smith also noted the lack of discourse between the two parties as it concerns changes to local, state and federal firearm laws. In part, he blames the president and the Republicans, and rightfully so (but that is another column).
The second issue of great importance to the Missouri Democrats is the environment. The state party passed a resolution stating “that the Missouri Democratic Party acknowledges the impact of climate change, environmental racism and associated practices, the degradation of natural resources and the ecosystems, and the need for stronger measures through legislation to protect our environment, and commits to working with elected officials at every level of government to advocate for the strengthening of environmental laws within the state and to include all stakeholders within the context of such advocacy.”
What makes this resolution unique is that it is the first in the nation by a state political party calling for a comprehensive political action plan concerning the environment. This comes after the EP A, with the full backing of the president, removed clean water safety rules from the Obama administration.
The president is inclined to call climate change a “hoax” every chance he gets. He does not believe the science from his own agencies and scientists. He does not acknowledge that the 2010s was the warmest decade recorded and that 2019 was the second warmest year. He does not believe that his home in Mar-a-Lago will soon be under water caused by the melting polar ice caps.
This resolution will be presented to the national committee for consideration during the Democratic National Convention in mid-July.
Finally, there was a reminder that there will be an expansion of Medicare on Missouri’s ballot on the November ballot. You will be “confronted” by people wanting you to sign the petition. Please do. Missouri has already lost billions of dollars for not approving Medicare expansion since 2014.
If you haven’t voted in a while, check with the Boone County Clerk and see if your name is still on the list. If not, or if you have not registered to vote, simply complete the form online and mail it in, or call the county clerk’s office. I am sure they would be happy to mail you a voter registration form.
As I wrote last time, “A democracy is government established of, by, and for the people.” Your participation is by voting, attending political meetings and supporting candidates for office, from the president to local officials. It is, after all, your civic duty.
David Rosman is an award- winning editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of David’s commentaries at ColumbiaMissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.