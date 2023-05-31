It is not all politics out there — there are personal things going on as well.
On the good side, I can now check two items off my bucket list: owning a convertible and owning a Corvette. I bought a 1992 rag-top Vette, white with a tan interior, in February and have been slowly restoring it to near show condition. It’s
This one came from a Chevy dealership in central Iowa. We negotiated a good price via the internet for the car, including delivery to my home in Columbia. Another Corvette was on the delivery transport, a 2019 Vette with a red with a black interior going to Corpus Christi. The driver said a lot of people slowed down to check out the two cars.
The car is 31 years old and in relatively good shape but needed some TLC. I have already fixed the hood strut and the flip-up headlight motors. Next on the list is to complete some interior work, have it detailed inside and out, put on a new top and new weather stripping, and find a small electrical “leak” killing the battery every week to 10 days or so.
Driving with the top down when the weather is warm and with no rain in the forecast is a blast. I have taken a number of short trips so far, but the June 25 Summer Fling Car Show in Overland Park will be the first long trip. Hopefully, I will show the car, depending on how much I get done.
The Second Annual Christian Fellowship School car show will be at the Columbia Bass Pro Shops’ north parking lot on June 3 including food trucks, live music, and a lot of great cars. Last year they raised about $4,500 for the kids. I may show mine as a work in progress.
Now for the not too good news.
It started a couple of years ago, getting up three or four time a night, not being able to tell when my bladder is empty, urgent calls for the bathroom, a weak stream. It all added up to an enlarged prostate.
In 1988 I helped write and lobby for the law in Colorado requiring that prostate examinations be paid for by the insurance companies, the same as breast cancer exams. During the process of writing and testifying in front of numerous legislative committees, I learned a lot about the prostate, the PSA blood test and the physical exam.
What I did not know was that prostate cancer can spread to other parts of the body. Catching the cancer early reduces the risk of metastasizing, causing possible cancers to the lymph nodes, bones and liver.
Treatment runs the gambit from over-the-counter supplements such as saw palmetto and rye grass, to chemotherapy and radiation to removing the prostate.
A PSA level of 4 is considered normal. However, PSA levels between 4 and 10 indicate that a man is at a low risk of prostate cancer. Of course, the higher the PSA number, the higher the risk of cancer. Mine was 21. I’ve seen numbers as high as 151 and more.
The biopsy was simple and mostly painless. It took a day for the samples to be examined by the lab. I have a moderate risk level prostate cancer. I have time to decide what to do, but the options are not great.
The options are based on my age, the severity of the cancer and future outcomes. Those are surgery or radiation therapy. I still have to have a CT and bone scans to determine if the cancer has spread to other parts of my body. Depending on the results will determine which way I will go for treatment.
The good news is that there is a 95% to 98% 10-year survival rate after treatment.
Men, the bottom line (pun intended) is if you are experiencing any symptoms, see your doctor ASAP.
I am an optimist and generally have a positive attitude about life, but this brings mortality front and center for me. I also need to update my will and living will.
I guess I am just going to have to drive the Corvette more, play more golf and enjoy life.
