I received a message from a reader wanting me to “meet” Yinka Faleti, the 2020 Democratic candidate for Missouri secretary of state, in a telephone interview.
Initially, the idea of the call was to talk about his venture capital business, but that changed.
There are basically four types of candidates who have lost their races — those who stay very active in politics, those who remain somewhat active, those who enter the world of business and non-profit management. Then there are those who just disappear.
Yinka Faleti, a U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate, ran what was otherwise a successful campaign for Missouri secretary of Sstate. He would have been the first African-American to be elected to a statewide position in Missouri if he had won.
Today, Faleti is a partner with Ascend Venture Capital, which provides “ethical” funding to data-centric minority businesses, including business owned by those of color, women and LGBTQIA+ communities.
His goal is to make “big changes” for the underserved minority business communities with “a passion for ethical impact and social change.”
Chimene Schwach ran for Missouri’s 47th House District and lost by a mere 51 votes. Prior to running for the House seat, Chimene was active in local progressive politics the fields of “education, economic growth, civil rights, and reproductive justice.” She is concerned that women have now been reduced to “three-fifth of a person.”
After running a hard race, Chimene told me that there was a vacuum the day after the election. To deal with the loss, she went back to doing what she does best, remaining busy sitting on various boards and her work.
She never went through the cycle of grieving because she had a wonderful support system of family, friends and her former campaign support staff.
Next is one of my favorite candidates, Judy Baker. I’ve known Judy and John Baker since I moved to Missouri. Judy ran for state representative (winning and losing), U.S. Congress and state Senate.
After her last loss, she crashed and slept after working so hard for so long.
Initially, Judy found solace in cleaning and dusting her home. She told me there is a certain comfort in touching everything in your house that brings back memories of who you were before the campaign.
She began working with non-profits to help “spark people’s aspiration” and decided that she could organize her own organization — SEED Success, which develops “College/Career Incentive Savings Accounts (CISA) to create an aspirational outlook for post-secondary education.” So far SEED Success has served over 700 families.
I have been involved in a number of races involving congressional, state and local elections as a campaign manager and communication consultant. We have won a few and lost a few, but the feeling after a campaign was best stated by Judy Baker — exhausted.
The job of campaigning is worse now that we all carry a mini-computer and communicator in our pockets. Campaigns are on 24-7 until that fateful day in November and beyond.
In 2002, just before I moved to Missouri, I was hired as a communication consultant for the Rollie Heath for Governor Campaign in Colorado. My job was to edit and fact-check Heath’s speeches.
And even though Heath gave the same basic stump speech every time, it had to be tweaked for the audience and the situation.
When Rollie lost to incumbent governor Bill Owens, I was exhausted and started to look for a new communications clients within a week. Rollie continued on his political venture and is still active in the Colorado political scene well past his departure from the state Senate in 2017.
When I came to Missouri, I managed my first congressional race. Well not quite. Our candidate did not have the full support of his family, and his committee highly recommended that he drop out.
He did. Again, I was disappointed but threw myself back into my job with an insurance company writing training manuals.
I started writing for the Missourian in 2006, having written well over 3,500 columns. I believe this is my civic duty, with my goal being not to change minds, but to start the conversation. I have based much of it on the comments I have received from you over the years.
Since then, I have been toying with the idea of running for Caleb Rowden’s state Senate seat in 2024. It all depends on who else is running and what my still-to-be-formed committee has to say.
I have my platform ready, just read my columns.
My conclusion after all this: Politics is a lot like quicksand. Once you’re in it is awfully hard to get out.
David Rosman is an award winning editor, writer and professional speaker. David is the Missouri State Director of American Atheists and a bi-weekly columnist for the Columbia Missourian at ColumbiaMissourian.com.
