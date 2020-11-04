By the time you read this the election will be over and the County Clerk’s Office will be in the throes of counting the ballots. What happens next depends on the results from across the nation.
How will the Electoral College votes be determined — supporting the popular vote or by hook-and-crook?
If Biden wins, will Trump leave the office gracefully come January? Will he be removed kicking and screaming? Or, will there be a plethora of lawsuits reaching the mostly conservative Supreme Court to prolong the election?
Trump falsely declared victory Tuesday night before all of the votes were counted. In the coming days, will Biden concede or will he be kicking and screaming until the last mail-in-ballot is counted Nov. 12 in South Carolina?
On Monday, with less than 20 hours before Election Day, it appeared that Biden was ahead in the national polls, yet losing in Missouri by only two points, well within the margin for error.
Because Trump has been declared the forgone winner by some media, Missouri has not been considered a “battleground state.” But what would have happened if the Democrats turned out in record numbers and the race becomes too close to call in Missouri? The Associated Press did call the race for Trump on Tuesday; the incumbent president was ahead by 16 percentage points and there were not enough outstanding votes to count that would pull Biden ahead.
Without a crystal ball, there are just too many questions to see what the future may bring in this presidential race.
One thing is certain, many Democrats and Independents want to see the Electoral College eliminated and to bring the vote of the president and vice president to the all the registered voters in this great nation. There is an active movement to add Amendment 28 to our Constitution, removing the provisions requiring a small number of “elites” to select our next president and vice president.
One of the arguments for the Electoral College was that the citizens of the late 1780s lacked enough information about leading presidential candidates to choose intelligently. In fact, the majority of Americans could not read and the newspapers were extremely biased toward specific candidates or issues.
Today, we are awash in information concerning the candidates and their position on the specific issues that the public has determined important. Yes, the news services have a level of bias supporting one candidacy or issue over an opponent, but overall there is enough information from all sides of an argument available on the internet alone to drown a Blue whale.
The 2000 and 2016 elections would have had different outcomes if the popular vote was considered over the Electoral College delegates. We may have had President Al Gore and President Hillary Clinton instead of Presidents George W. Bush and Donald J. Trump. We may have seen new efforts toward confronting global climate change. We may have seen a different act of war in retaliation to the 9/11 attacks on the United States.
I believe that the results of the 2020 election will rest on the nearly 100 million votes that were cast early or by mail. In Texas, more votes were made by early and mail-in ballots than the entire number of people who cast their ballots in the 2016 election. In North and South Carolina the votes were nearly equal as of Sunday as they were for the respective states in 2016. In Pennsylvania over 2.4 million votes were cast.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon told KMIZ/ABC 17 on Oct. 27 that in the county: “If you add together all of the early voting totals, we have just about 20,000 people that have cast ballots so far.”
Lemmon estimated that over 90,000 ballots would be cast in this year’s general election by the estimated 95,000 people between the ages of 18 and 64 living in Boone County.
If the Democrats retain control of the U.S. House, and gain control over the Senate and the White House, one thing on their agenda needs to be the passage of Amendment 28 allowing the citizens of the United States to cast their votes directly for president and vice president.
I believe that the Constitution is a living document and needs to change with the times, not the political whims of the ruling class. It is time to give the power of the presidential ballot to the people — where it belongs.