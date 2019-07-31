It is a lesson for students of journalism, and I am sure it will be one of the many topics discussed on the next edition of KBIA’s 'Views of the News.'
From the Huffington Post: “A federal judge on Friday dismissed a $250 million lawsuit against The Washington Post from the attorneys of Nick Sandmann, the MAGA hat-wearing teen captured in a viral video with Native American activist Nathan Phillips in January.”
Many of us have seen the original video of the Covington (Kentucky) Catholic High School student silently standing within one foot of Phillips during a demonstration.
The Washington Post reported the story when Sandmann and other students, a number donning red "Make America Great Again" caps and T-shirts, apparently confronted the Native American Marine veteran while he performed in front of the Lincoln Memorial last January.
A second video and report from CNN, released after The Post’s story was published, provided additional information about the confrontation and who was actually involved, including a hitherto unseen group of confrontational Hebrew Black Israelites.
Phillips said of the incident: “I started going that way (to leave), and that guy in the hat (Sandmann) stood in my way, and we were at an impasse.”
Sandmann disputed the claim, saying that he was trying to defuse an already tense situation. He sued The Washington Post claiming that he had been “wrongfully targeted and bullied” by The Post “because he was the white, Catholic student wearing a red ‘Make America Great Again’ souvenir cap.”
U.S. District Judge William Bertelsman dismissed the case, writing that Phillips believed that he “was being ‘blocked’ and not allowed to ‘retreat.’ He passed these conclusions on to The Post. "They [the statements] may have been erroneous, but ... they are opinion protected by the First Amendment.”
Bertelsman wrote that the claim made by Sandmann was “not supported by the plain language in the article.”
The lesson here is that the statements made by Phillips were his opinion of the situation, and The Post attributed them accordingly. It was the good and factual reporting by The Post that led to Bertelsman’s decision.
But not all journalism is protected by the First Amendment’s free speech and free press clauses. For example, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Houchins v. KQED, 438 U.S. 1 (1978) that the press had no greater access to information than the general public.
The late Associate Justice Potter Stewart wrote in his dissenting argument:
“That the First Amendment speaks separately of freedom of speech and freedom of the press is no constitutional accident, but an acknowledgment of the critical role played by the press in American society. The Constitution requires sensitivity to that role, and to the special needs of the press in performing it effectively.”
However, a newspaper or other media journalist could be held libelous by knowingly publishing false or unsubstantiated information about a person or activity. Libel laws do not grant journalists special exemptions, but libel is not easy to prove.
We know that journalists are an asset to our society, but with the breadth of knowledge and skills among those who claim the title today, a determination about who is a journalist and who is not can be, at best, difficult, even for the courts.
According to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, with the expansion of electronic media, the answer to who is a journalist is problematic because “crafting the definition too narrowly excludes certain speakers from the benefits afforded to journalists.”
Yet making the definition too broad makes the definition useless.
When lawmakers go about defining the term “journalist,” it can be changed at any time. Even Mr. Trump’s assertion that certain news outlets are “fake news” changes the definition of the term “journalist” for many.
As more conservative federal court judges are being sworn in, the courts could change the definition as they deem fit.
In The Washington Post case, the question was not the credibility of the journalist, but the accuracy of the information being reported. Because Phillips’ statement was characterized as an opinion and not a statement of fact, the court decision appears to be correct.
But this will not be the last word concerning liability of the media and the journalist, or who or what meets the evolving definition of those who cover the news.
David Rosman is an editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of his commentaries at ColumbiaMissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.