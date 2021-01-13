It is a new year, but with a few new problems piling up, like an attempted insurrection and the upcoming inauguration. With all of the hullaballoo happening in Washington, D.C., the start of the Missouri legislation season has somehow snuck up on us.
I am a proponent of the First Amendment and the separation of church and state. To this end I ask, “Why religious institutions and persons of deep faith should be given special consideration in laws concerning discrimination and public safety?”
Organizations as the Freedom From Religion Foundation and Americans United for Separation of Church and State have fought tooth and nail to have state and federal governments comply with the Constitution.
I am also a proponent of the Missouri Constitution, Article I, section 7 which says that “That no money shall ever be taken from the public treasury, directly or indirectly” for the benefit of any church, sect or priest. It appears that these proposed laws may also violate the intent of the state’s constitution concerning funding religious activities.
There are a number of proposed state bills concerning religious cutouts of the law. The first is HB 61 "Missouri Religious Liberty Act," introduced by Adam Schnelting (R-St. Charles). A second is HB 575 "Missouri Religious Freedom Protection Act" from Rep. Alex Riley (R-Springfield). Both do essentially the same thing.
Both proposals state that if the governor or Department of Health and Senior Services declares a state of emergency because of an “infectious, contagious, communicable, or dangerous diseases, neither the state nor any political subdivision can impose restrictions on a religious house of worship with the intent to make or the effect of making religious services impractical.” (HB 61)
The implication here is that religious institutions and people with deeply held religious beliefs are somehow immune from the current or a future pandemic. The implication is that the state would declare that religious gatherings are more important than public health and safety.
Public health and safety issues outweigh the right to assemble in large numbers that may spread the novel coronavirus or the new variants.
Our founders did not say that prayer or religion is illegal; that one cannot pray in their own home. But with the current pandemic, a large gathering of people who do not social distance and refuse to wear face masks is simply unacceptable.
HB 141 “provides immunity from civil liability for disclosures by a charity, nonprofit organization, religious organization, or church of allegations of sexual misconduct.” Sponsored by Rep. Doug Richey (R-Springfield), this bill applies to all nonprofits, not just religious institutions. However, I am afraid that this piece of legislation would prevent many people from reporting sexual misconduct if there is no remedy against the organization that perpetuated the misconduct.
Our own Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Columbia) filed two bills that also could prove to be challenging in the church-state argument. The first is HB 442 which would give a tax credit for expenses incurred due to enrollment in a “virtual or remote-learning private school program or public school program.”
The second is HB 514. This requires the state to provide families sending their kids to virtual public or private schools vouchers “to help defer the expenses of providing in-person instruction in an alternative setting.”
Both bills would include virtual private schools and tutors providing religious education, which would be problematic to the intent of the Amendment.
HB 326 introduced by Rep. Keri Ingle (D-Lee's Summit) states that “No child placing agency contracting with the state to provide foster care services shall discriminate against a family because of the family's religion.”
Ingle’s second bill, HB 327, states that “No child placing agency contracting with the state to provide foster care services shall discriminate against a family because of the sexual orientation or gender identity of any family member.”
I can only assume these bills would include a family's non-religious beliefs but would like to see both modified to include such language. I would also like these bills extended to adoption agencies as well.
Our founders were keenly aware of the problems of mixing politics and religion. Most of these bills could be seen as possible breaches of the intent of the First Amendment, keeping the state and federal governments from inadvertently providing laws in support of religious institutions on the guise of providing for the welfare of the citizens of the United States.