“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
A democracy is government established of, by and for the people.
James Madison defined a “republic” as a system of government where the people elect representatives.
There are times when the people self-govern by introducing ballot initiatives, usually on a state level, when the representatives fail to govern per the people’s wants or needs.
That was the case with the 2018 passage of Amendment 1, the “Clean Missouri” proposal that included measures to limit the power of lobbyists, reduce campaign finance contributions and create a new redistricting process. And the vote was overwhelming with 62% of the voters approving the proposition.
This was a bipartisan movement with Independents, Democrats and Republicans voting to eliminate gerrymandering in the state. The idea is to have a nonpartisan state demographer, selected by the state auditor, develop the district lines in a fair manner, not giving any one party an advantage.
The Republicans currently hold a supermajority in the state legislature and for the last two decades the Republican legislature redistricted state Senate and House districts according to the U.S. census. Needless to say, the ruling party designs the districts to favor that particular party.
The Republican Party believes that this new amendment to our state constitution is unfair; that an independent demographer could not possibly divide the state into fair districts and that the position would be biased to the party of the Auditor. Its members also believe that if the new methodology takes place, they will lose their advantage at the polls.
As of the opening of the 2020 legislative session, the Republicans have introduced at least four bills that would negate the will of the people. Let’s look at a bill — SJR54 — from Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring.
Eigel believes that the Clean Missouri amendment of 2018 hid from the public the rules on redistricting. Nothing can be further from the truth. The initiative petition clearly stated in the first line that “Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to: change process and criteria for redrawing state legislative districts during reapportionmen ... “
Reviewing the news stories of 2018 and 2019, as well as Ballotpedia.com, it is quite evident that the voting public knew exactly what they were voting for. Discussions concerning lobbying restrictions and campaign finance reform took a second seat to the redistricting/gerrymandering portion of the amendment.
Under Amendment 1, the auditor would then provide the majority and minority leaders of the Senate with the names of three demographer candidates. Upon agreement, the new nonpartisan state demographer would be responsible for preparing new redistricting plans for the state House and Senate districts.
Eigel wants to undo the amendment to the state constitution to incorporate two sitting boards, one for the state Senate and one for the state House, to decide on the redistricting.
As stated in the resolution: “This amendment repeals the position of nonpartisan state demographer and gives authority for redistricting the House of Representatives to the Independent Citizens House Redistricting Commission. The Independent Citizens Senate Redistricting Commission is responsible for redistricting the Senate.”
It is going back to the old ways that would guarantee a Republican supermajority remains in both Houses.
In short, this is insulting to Missouri voters in an attempt to negate the amendment that would provide equity to both parties regardless of who is in the auditor’s office.
There is no precedent for this action by either party. This is where Missouri citizens should draw a line in the sand and vote to remove those who support this effort to legislatively remove the essence of a state constitutional amendment.
Laws are designed to protect the minority from the abuse of the majority. In this case, the minority is the lack of Democratic representation in the state legislature.
I am advocating that elections be fair to both parties in every state district and that everyone eligible gets to vote for his or her state and federal representatives in a fair and open election process.
David Rosman is an award- winning editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of David’s commentaries at ColumbiaMissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.