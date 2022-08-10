This year’s primaries were filled with excitement, disappointment and curiosity.
I do not remember when we had so many men and women vying for one Senate seat in my decades of voting, nor as much national political attention about Missouri.cLet’s start with the endorsement that left everyone bewildered.
Our former president decided he was going to endorse one candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri. Our front runners were Eric Schmitt, Eric Greitens and Vicky Hartzler.
Mr. Trump decided that Hartzler was a loser, and you know the rest of that story. When he finally got around to endorsing a candidate he chose “Eric,” but which one?
There was a third Eric also running — Eric McElroy. Was he the “Eric” that Trump was endorsing?
Both frontrunner Erics immediately ran ads stating unequivocally that he was the one the former president was endorsing.
As a Kansas City Star headline read “‘ERIC’ Senate non-endorsement proves Trump thinks Missouri Republicans are stupid.”
Of course this caught the eyes of the national press, wondering about Trump’s motives for the vague endorsement. Eric Schmitt did win, Trump was vindicated as not being a loser and the press was nearly silent.
Schmitt won by a significant margin, earning 44% of the votes among more than 495,000 cast.
Greitens had about 25% of the vote. Maybe the Republican base does see Greitens for who he really is.
On the Democratic side, the frontrunners were Lucas Kunce and Trudy Busch Valentine. Bernie Sanders endorsed Kunce, which seemed to be a big deal but was never taken used to his advantage.
Although many pundits thought that it would be a close race for the Democrats, Valentine won with 44% of the vote. But only 367,500 Missouri Democrats came out to vote (42% of the voting public), and that is a problem.
In order for Missouri to have a Democratic senator, the party must get out the vote on Nov. 8. They will not win with a lackluster turnout.
Valentine’s disadvantage is that she is new to the political world. She has never run for office before, so name recognition will be very important.
Her advantage is that she is a multi-millionaire, coming from the Anheuser-Busch family, and she can spend a lot of her money to remedy that situation. But it will be an uphill battle no matter how much she spends.
The only saving grace for the Democrats is John Wood, a moderate Republican, former U.S. attorney and the Independent candidate for Senate in Missouri. He may siphon enough votes away from Schmitt to turn the election blue.
Although I now live outside the city limits, I want to congratulate Roy Lovelady for edging out Karl Skala in the Third Ward.
As one report noted, Lovelady will be a welcome change to City Council. After a tie in April, both candidates fought hard for every vote they received.
Adrian Plank finally won an election, beating Chimene Schwach by only 48 votes. Those 48 votes are really too close for comfort, and he will have to recognize the opposition in order to govern fairly if he wins in November.
For those of you who read my last column, you know we recently moved. We now live in the new third congressional district, State House District 44 and District II for county commission.
I was disappointed that candidates did not inundate us with campaign material at the new address. In fact, we received none.
Yet, I was pleased with the turnout we had at my local polling place. The line was long, and I waited about 50 minutes to reach a poll worker and give my information. The line was longer when I left, but ours was one of the few.
I talked with Brianna Lennon, the Boone County clerk, about turnout. Even though my wait was long, it was not repeated at other polling places. Only 23.5 percent of the eligible voters in Boone County turned out for this election.
Surprisingly, that is only 300 more voters then those who participated in the April election. With all that is at stake in the Missour U.S. Senate and House races, I expected a bigger turnout.
The Democrats must do better in November. This is not only a vote about who will represent us at the federal and state levels, but a referendum on the power of Trump versus Biden’s $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act.
David Rosman is an award winning editor, writer and professional speaker. David is the Missouri State Director of American Atheists and a bi-weekly columnist for the Columbia Missourian at ColumbiaMissourian.com.
