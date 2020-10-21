With less than 12 days until the general election I could talk about the candidates, but I believe you have pretty much made up your mind on who should be our new president, governor, state senators, etc. I do want to talk to the two constitutional amendments on the ballot this year: Amendments 1 and 3.
Amendment 1 would extend term limits to “the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor and attorney general … to two terms of office.” This is not necessarily a partisan issue, but one of governance.
The proponents of term limits believe that this would stop the “career politician” from holding onto the same office session after session.
State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican and sponsor of the original bill, said he believes the citizens of this state want to “bring consistency to our term limits for all state officials and prevent them from becoming career politicians.”
The opponents say the public can limit the term of a politician through the ballot box each election cycle.
There is one more thing about having term limits: We tend to lose the history and reasoning of laws introduced and passed by the legislature or procedures by other official offices.
Republican state Sen. Ed Emery wrote: “We want (elected officials in state government) who are experienced and know the job and know what they’re doing. I do think that those are a little different categorically and functionally than those top executive positions.”
I agree with Emery on this one and am opposed to the idea of term limits for elected state officials, especially for the secretary of state, state auditor and attorney general. These are offices where the knowledge of the history and reasoning of decisions is important. I urge you to vote “No” on Amendment 1.
I have written before about Amendment 3. I wrote that the Republican-sponsored Amendment 3 would seek to undo the 2018 Amendment 1 — the Clean Missouri amendment limiting “the power of lobbyists, reduce campaign finance contributions and create a new redistricting process.” And the vote was overwhelming with 62% voter approval statewide.
The GOP supermajority believes the citizens of the state were somehow misled as to the purpose of 2018’s Amendment 1. They seem to think the electorate did not comprehend the section on redistricting. In essence, they believe tha 62% of the Missouri voters were too misinformed to understand the language of the Clean Missouri amendment.
During the runup to the 2018 election, there were numerous articles in the media discussing the lobbying restrictions, campaign finance reform and the redistricting/gerrymandering portions of the amendment.
The majority of the campaign for Amendment 1 involved redistricting and the end of partisan gerrymandering.
By the power of the ballot, Missouri citizens wanted a “nonpartisan state demographer, selected by the state auditor, (to) develop the district lines in a fair manner, not giving any one party an advantage.”
The Republicans, on the other hand, are afraid that if the voting districts were fairly developed, the GOP would lose their supermajority in the state House and Senate, as well as the the governor’s office.
And they would be right.
This is nothing more than a play after the 2021 decennial census to keep the status quo of the gerrymandered districts to accommodate and favor the GOP in state elections.
This is nothing more than an attempt by the state GOP to negate the will of the people in favor of supporting the state’s Republican Party agenda.
I urge you to vote “No” on Amendment 3, supporting the will of two-thirds of the 2018 Missouri voters.
As of this writing, FiveThirtyEight.com and other polling organizations have Biden up by eight to 12 points nationally. Yet, in Missouri, Trump is leading in the polls by six points. Although Missouri is not considered a “swing state,” we need to act as if it is.
The GOP seems afraid that the more people who vote, the more likely Democratic candidates will win their respective elections. This is the reason why the GOP wants to disenfranchise as many voters as possible.
In 2016, approximately 66% of eligible Missouri voters cast their ballots. Though that number was higher than the 2008 elections, it is still not high enough. Get Out The Vote campaigns are well underway from both sides. Take advantage of this great opportunity to voice your opinion at the ballot box and vote.
This may sound like a broken record, but if you have not already, please make a plan to take the time and vote. Vote “No” on Amendments 1 and 3.