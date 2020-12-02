This is the season of the rebirth of the planet. The lights of Hanukkah, Christmas, the Yuletide and the winter solstice all signify the rebirth of Mother Earth.
For me it is usually that time of year when we ask ourselves the difficult question: Can I actually stick to my diet in 2021?
However, friend and fellow commentator John Richards asks an interesting and powerful question — one that intrigues me: “Is morality objective or subjective?”
Like Richards, I believe that morality is both objective and subjective, depending on the culture and situation one finds themselves in.
However, the first thing we need to do is to take religion out of the equation. Why? Because there are hundreds of religions and sects practiced on this planet. The website World Population Review provides a glance of the major faiths practiced:
- Christianity: 2.38 billion.
- Islam: 1.91 billion.
- Unaffiliated: 1.19 billion.
- Hinduism: 1.16 billion.
- Buddhism: 507 million.
- Folk Religions: 430 million.
- Other: 61 million.
The unaffiliated includes atheists, agnostics, nonreligious and those who have no religious affiliation but may still believe in their God or gods. The Folk Religions “are faiths that are closely associated with a specific group of people, ethnicity or tribe.”
Richards contends “that we have some behaviors that are embedded into our subconscious. Some of these are instinctive taboos that have helped to enable our species, and other social animals, to survive and succeed.”
Every belief system has similar “truths,” such as one shall not kill, or steal or covet their neighbor’s property, many predating the Hebrew Bible.
These moral concepts are indeed universal and are objective in nature. They are somehow inborn and part of our collective psyche, regardless of what religion one belongs to.
Richards continues, “How we apply these ‘rules’ is open to live, real-time considerations by the thinking part of the brain, which judges how to respond in each individual case.” They become subjective in nature.
There are situations when we must ignore our basic objective morals and contend with situations that require an immediate subjective decision, such as cases when survival takes precedent over our moral truths, as when one’s life is being threatened and one must kill another to stay alive.
We believe that some wars are morally justified while others are not. Take, for example, World War II and the Vietnam War. The former involved the fear of fascism taking over the planet, while the latter was marred with more than 50,000 American deaths.
Religious leaders interpret their “objective” morals provided in their holy books to justify otherwise morally “subjective” positions. They may see the Ten Commandments as their moral compass yet they support, without reservations, a man who has admitted to breaking five of those commandments for the promise of his support of their faith.
Philosopher Thomas Hobbes discussed moral philosophy in his writings of the mid- to late-17th century. He believed “that humans are naturally drawn toward, or desire, things that benefit their overall wellbeing; things that are ‘good’ for them, … that the moral standards or reasoning that govern behaviour can be drawn from eternal truths regarding human nature and the world.”
Moral subjective reasoning comes into arguments as a woman’s right to choose. Some may believe through their church teachings that life begins at conception; others may interpret the biblical passages as life beginning at the first breath.
The wearing of a face mask during this pandemic is also both objective and subjective. We know from science that wearing a face mask will reduce the incidence of transmission of the novel coronavirus. Many follow the science and wear a mask for the public safety. Others may see the science a conflicting with their religion or the Constitution and refuse to follow state compliance laws.
I am afraid that there is no logical ending to the question of objective versus subjective morality. We can always find a loophole to justify any action we take. Yet, in this season of peace and good will to all, I can only hope that we, as a nation, can find common ground for our collective actions.