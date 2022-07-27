When was the last time you moved? Kathy and I are old enough that moving is not as much fun as when we were in college.
I remember moving from Hicksville, Long Island, New York to St. Louis to attend college in 1971. All my worldly belongings fit in the trunk and back seat of a 1970 Camaro.
I think the biggest things I owned were a stereo and a “Johnny Cash Learn How To Play On This Guitar” guitar.
About a month and a half back, our landlord told us he wanted to sell the house we have been living in for six years, and we needed to be out by Aug. 1. We knew that the day would come quickly, so Kathy and I started the packing process early.
We also started our search for a new place only to find that a new apartment or house would costdouble what we were paying for the old place. Within the first week of our search, we were becoming frustrated.
Then we got very lucky.
Kathy’s sister and brother-in-law had moved from Columbia to Independence and offered us their house, 2½ acres, a swimming pool, four bedrooms and a wonderful kitchen, for under $1,000 a month. We will remain “caretakers” while they arrange for repairs to sell it.
But right now, I want to know when we acquired all of the stuff we moved last week.
I remember giving the Daniel Boone Public Library at least 60 books, and we gave a couple of loads of clothes and shoes to Goodwill Industries six years ago. I think we have twice the “stuff” now that we did then.
I have already given four bags of cloths and three boxes of excess kitchen stuff to Goodwill. We are planning to give away even more stuff. The extra tools alone fill one stuffed box.
With six book cases, two desks, a washer and dryer, and about 75 boxes of “stuff” from our two home offices, the kitchen and our bedrooms, we asked Two Men and a Truck to haul the heavy stuff for us, including the two beds, dressers, and the washer and dryer.
They did a superb job and, with the exception of two broken glasses, nothing was amiss.
Although the old house was empty of the big stuff, we still had a kitchen to clean and pack, as well as the rest of the stuff we missed. Then we hired someone to clean the house and the rugs. That was well worth the bucks.
We still have a dining room table and six chairs that need to go. The new house has a dining room set, so ours needs to be "rehomed."
All of this happened during one of my busiest months of the year — we won tickets from KOMU to a Cardinals game July 9, we moved July 15, and one of the volunteer groups I lead adopted Cherry Street to clean on July 24. It felt like we were never to be done.
It’s not as if the new house was empty when we moved in. My in-laws left two bedroom sets, an antique stereo system, a couple of couches and extinct exercise equipment.
Of course my brother-in-law means well, but why would I want a full set of 1950s Encyclopedia Britannia, complete with an atlas that shows the United States flag with 48 stars?
On the plus side, they did leave a 50-inch flat-screen TV.
Now that we are in the new abode, the ritual of unpacking begins. Although the boxes are well marked, we still don’t know what is in which box. I found bathroom products in a box clearly marked “Kitchen.” And we cannot find Kathy’s tea set.
To say we are exhausted is an understatement. On the Wednesday after the move, I had an early dinner and sat down to watch the news. I woke up to the end of some reality show.
On the following Friday, Kathy slept most of the day after getting home, exhausted from work and the move.
The last thing on my list is to learn how to maintain the pool. There is chlorine, baking soda and Shock. Maybe I’ll call a professional to help.
All in all, the ordeal went as smoothly as one could expect. Our planning and timing could have been better, but we accomplished our goal — moving into the new home with only minor problems.
David Rosman is an award-winning editor, writer and professional speaker. David is the Missouri State Director of American Atheists and a bi-weekly columnist for the Columbia Missourian at ColumbiaMissourian.com.
