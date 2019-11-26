You remember Thanksgiving, don’t you? The holiday that falls between Halloween and Christmas?
The holiday that celebrates the fall harvest and the resilience of the Pilgrims after their first year in the New World?
Today, there appears to be a concerted effort by retailers to remove Thanksgiving from the calendar and replace it with Black Friday and the holiday shopping season.
I have been bombarded with Christmas carols in stores the last four weeks, and there have been commercials for early Black Friday sales for the past month.
So why such a campaign to diminish Thanksgiving? Because it is not a money-maker.
The winter holiday and retail season is a major boost to the economy. It represents 50 to 75% of retail sales for most businesses, and efforts to boost sales are of major concern to the brick-and-mortar stores competing with online retailers.
The National Retail Federation estimated that consumers spent $3.2 billion on costumes, $2.6 billion on candy, $2.7 billion on decorations and $390 million on greeting cards for Halloween.
Consumers spent $719.17 billion on Christmas gifts and parties last year — a 4.55 percent increase from the previous year. And that number will undoubtedly increase in 2019.
In contrast, Thanksgiving spending is usually lumped in with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday sales. In fact, many retailers expect to be open Thanksgiving Day, extending their Black Friday sales hours to include Thursday afternoon.
According to a report from the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is at a five-year low, estimated to be about $50 for a dinner for 10 or about $969 million for 2019. That is an $8 million reduction from the $977 million spent in 2018.
But packaging Thanksgiving into the holiday retail season means we are losing a beloved tradition and the reason to eat turkey and spiral cut ham on the fourth Thursday of November. (If you are Jewish, replace the ham with an overcooked pot roast.)
We know who to blame for this. In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved the holiday to the fourth Thursday of November to help spur retail sales during the Great Depression.
But why does anyone want to fight the crowds? Yes, there will be a few “door busters” to lure you into the stores. Even online stores will introduce a limited number of “door buster” items just to get you to buy on Cyber Monday. But for the most part, you are going to get the same deals next Tuesday as you will this Friday.
Even I will miss the family dinner prepared by my wonderful sister-in-law, although I do plan to enjoy Thanksgiving brunch at Cracker Barrel.
I'll be working my retail job from 1 to 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The store will open at 2 p.m. Thursday, remain open overnight and close at 10 p.m. Friday.
That is 32 hours straight, and it will be busy and crowded most of the time.
My advice is stay home. Enjoy the company of family and friends, and think of those of us who are getting ready for the mob scenes Thursday afternoon.
Leave the shopping to those who believe they cannot live without something if they are not knocking down the doors of their favorite retailer first thing Thursday afternoon.
Come in a few days later when the crowds are thinner and get almost all the same deals.
In sum, have a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving.
David Rosman is an editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of David’s commentaries at ColumbiaMissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.