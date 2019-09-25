Should Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas resign from his City Council seat? That is a harder question to answer than most would believe.
Earlier this month Thomas was charged with a Class C misdemeanor for allegedly attempting to solicit a "quid pro quo" deal for a financial donation of $40,000 to the Columbia Community Land Trust in exchange for a favorable vote on a development project.
The definition of "quid pro quo" in Black's Law Dictionary is simple: "The giving of one valuable thing for another. It is nothing more than the mutual consideration which passes between the parties to a contract, and which renders it valid and binding."
We all know that "something for something" is common practice in business and politics. Normally it covers the "I'll vote for yours if you vote for mine" and does not involve any financial consideration.
On the other hand, a bribe "signifies any money, goods, right in action, property, thing of value or advantage, present or prospective, or any promise or undertaking to give any, asked, given or accepted, with a corrupt intent to influence unlawfully the person to whom it is given, in his action, vote or opinion, in any public or official capacity."
There is a fine line between the two definitions centering with the term "corrupt intent." I do not believe that Thomas' intent was to corrupt the office of the City Council, but to put the land trust in a better financial position to provide affordable housing for Columbia's low-income citizens.
Thomas did not accept the financial offering once learning that he stepped over the legal line, and he self-reported the transgression to the Missouri Ethics Commission.
The law that Thomas seems to have possibly transgressed is Section 105.452 of the Missouri Revised Statutes, which states that an elected or appointed official or any employee of the state or any political subdivision of the state may not act or refrain from acting by reason of any payment, offer to pay, promise to pay or receipt of anything of value to himself or any third person.
I believe that Thomas was conducting city business with the best intentions and not to seek to personally gain from the promise of payment. He did, however, seek a financial gain for a third party. I also believe that Thomas' best judgement was greatly lacking in this case.
An interesting point of concern: Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp was also allegedly involved in the negotiations for the donation to the land trust, yet there is no action being taken concerning his actions.
Here is the problem: Those on the left seem to be quick on the draw when someone does anything wrong to demand their resignation. In some cases, hindsight reveals that those demands were miscalculated. For example, there is some regret for the demand for former Minnesota Senator Al Franken to resign his seat after allegations of sexual misconduct arose.
Those on the right are quick — sometimes too quick — to forgive and forget. This seems to be the position many give the president for his many sins, from his use of foul language and his personal profiting in a possible violation of the U.S. Constitution's emoluments clause concerning the acceptance of moneys through his business concerns.
Should Thomas be found guilty of his actions? Intent is not mentioned in the statute and the actions were clear: financial promise had occurred per the law. The simple answer to this is "yes."
Should Thomas resign from his seat in city government? This is a much harder question to answer and I believe it will ultimately be the decision of the constituents of Columbia's Fourth Ward. If the letters to the Missourian are any indication, there are equal amounts of support and opposition to Thomas's withdrawal.
I believe that this is a warning for the other members of council as to the "regular" practices of "pay to play," as one constituent wrote.
Asking a contractor, or any other person, to adhere to the law is one thing. Asking that they provide something over and above — of "money, goods, right in action, property, thing of value or advantage" — may just be a violation of state statutes.
As a Fourth Ward constituent, I believe that Thomas should complete his current stint as a city councilman, which ends April 2022. After that, he should quietly leave city government.
David Rosman is an award winning editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of David's commentaries at ColumbiaMissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.