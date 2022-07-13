SCOTUS has spoken. America seems to be turning into a gun-toting theocracy denying women the right to decide what the best approach for their personal health care, taking away our right to privacy and allowing religion to creep into our public forums, including our public school system.
The Legal Information Institute wrote that, “the personal protections expressly stated in the First, Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Ninth amendments to find that there is an implied right to privacy in the Constitution. The court found that when one takes the penumbras together, the Constitution creates a "zone of privacy.’” (Estelle T. Griswold et al. Appellants, v. State of Connecticut)
In the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, the court reversed the premise of Griswold and of Roe v. Wade, essentially taking away that common thread of privacy that Americans have come to rely upon. But there is a caveat.
From the Freedom From Religion Foundation: “The activists who want to make abortion illegal invariably call themselves ‘Christian conservatives,’ stating that they want to reduce government intrusion and eliminate burdensome regulations that limit personal liberty… Except, of course, when they want to use the coercive power of government to inflict their theological beliefs on everybody else, especially in matters of reproduction and sexuality.”
Kennedy v. Bremerton School District (2022) upended the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause. Past rulings have concluded that if there is a simple perception of government-sanctioned religious inclusion, it is a violation of the amendment.
Kennedy involved the “right” of a football coach to engage his players in coercive prayers at the end of the games on the public school’s football field’s 50-yard line. The school administration told the coach to cease this practice.
The lower courts ruled that because the coach exercised his religious practices at public school games, he was acting as a public employee and not as a private citizen. Those rulings were entirely in line with previous Supreme Court precedents.
The Roberts court, however, concluded that Free Exercise Clause was being violated and allowed such prayers to be performed by officials in their public capacity.
In Carson v. Makin (2022), the court ruled that a Maine program that excludes religious schools from a state tuition voucher program is also a violation of the Free Exercise Clause. This forces the state to support religious-based education in direct conflict of the Establishment Clause.
In essence, Carson gives organizations such as the Catholic Church, itself awash in real estate fortunes, government money to provide religious education for K-12 students in approximately 7,500 private parochial schools.
In Ramirez v. Collier the court found that Texas violated the Free Exercise Clause if it executed a death row inmate without allowing his pastor to touch him and pray aloud in the execution chamber. The court once again ruled that the Establishment Clause was secondary to the Free Exercise Clause.
Our conservative justices are giving unprecedented permission for religion to be invasive in government operations, control over our children’s education and our privacy, especially when it comes to a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions.
It is my conviction that the conservative justices and many Christian nationalists believe that the United States was founded as a Christian nation.
In 2011, I wrote "A Christian Nation? An examination of Christian nation theories and proofs." I asked my Facebook Christian friends to provide me with proof that the United States was founded as a Christian nation.
I received over 75 responses and examined over one-dozen documents from the 1620 Mayflower Compact to the Declaration of Independence to the Articles of Confederation to the Constitution.
James Madison wrote in the Federalist Papers, No. 10, “The civil rights of none shall be abridged on account of religious belief or worship, nor shall any national religion be established, nor shall the full and equal rights of conscience be in any manner, or on any pretext infringed.”
Article 11 of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between the United States of America and the Bey and Subjects of Tripoli of Barbary, commonly known as the Treaty of Tripoli (1797) states, “As the Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.”
The United States was founded on secular principles, not on Christian ideology.
If the court continues on this track, if the Christian nationalists exert control over our local, state and federal governments, their self-fulfilling prophecy could be realized.
David Rosman is an award winning editor, writer and professional speaker. David is the Missouri State Director of American Atheists and a bi-weekly columnist for the Columbia Missourian at ColumbiaMissourian.com.