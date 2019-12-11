About a month ago, I watched a Columbia City Council meeting from the comfort of my coach.
Though the meeting took up several important topics, one was near and dear to me — expansion of Columbia Regional Airport.
I still hold a valid pilot’s license and had the opportunity to sit on the Airport Advisory Board a few years back. I understand how important commercial aviation is to the growth of the airport, but I have always had a problem with the lack of discussion of general aviation, which accounts for almost 50 percent of daily operations.
Our little airport has been very successful over the past decade. From a few commercial flights a week to Memphis, we now have 20 inbound and outbound flights daily to Chicago, Dallas and Denver. (We still need flights to airports on the East Coast, however, such as Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport.)
Today, we can connect to just about the entire planet in three or fewer connections. A friend recently flew from Columbia to Chicago to Copenhagen and on to London for vacation.
In the first three-quarters of 2019, Columbia Regional counted 216,173 passengers traveling in and out of our fair city. We are on pace to pass the 243,000 passengers who traveled in 2018, even with the closure of runways for maintenance in April.
Those of us who have taken a flight out of Columbia know that the current facilities are inadequate for today’s and future demands.
When expanded, the new commercial terminal will be just under four times the size of the current one. It will measure out at approximately 60,000 square feet, compared to the 16,000 square feet that now houses two airlines, car rental counters, two TSA lines and 20 daily flights in and out of Columbia.
Phase 2 of the new facility should also include a reasonable place to eat while waiting for a flight to depart or arrive.
What was not made clear at the meeting was the possibility of parking fees. Even so, the airport is less than a 20-minute drive from downtown Columbia, as opposed to two hours or more to Lambert International in St. Louis or the Kansas City International Airport.
There was little discussion at the meeting about repurposing the old terminal. Right now the idea is to use it for departing luggage.
So if you were to fly, let’s say, to London for a two-week jaunt, you would enter the old terminal, walk some 50 feet to drop off your luggage and then walk to the new terminal through a connection between the two buildings.
Steve Sapp, director of community relations for the city of Columbia, wrote me to say that, “The north wall of the new terminal basically abuts the south wall of the existing terminal.”
Why use the old terminal for baggage drop-off? Because Phase 1 construction of the new terminal does not include an outbound baggage system.
Sapp also verified that the cost to add the outbound system to Phase 1 would be $900,000 to $1.1 million. That is included in Phase 2 of the project.
Finally, the $20 million for Phase 1 of the new terminal will be paid entirely by local funding. Phase 2 will cost between $5 million and $15 million, depending on whom you talk to, and it should receive funding from the city and federal governments.
There is no indication that American or United will be increasing the number of flights or adding new destinations in the near future with the airport improvements. There is no indication either that a third airline will join our little family.
Yet, with a new terminal and a runway lengthened to 7,400 feet by early 2022, the outlook for additional services is good. At least the prospect is good for a larger aircraft than American’s Canadian-built Bombardier CRJ-900, which is designed to carry about 75 passengers.
If Air Force One can land and takeoff from Columbia Regional Airport with its current runway of 6,501 feet, the airport could attract larger, 100-150 passenger jets with a longer runway.
Columbia Regional will not replace the St. Louis or Kansas City international airports; it is not designed to. What it is designed to do is to make air travel more convenient for travelers from mid-Missouri regardless of their final destinations.
Now, can we discuss how to make the airport more attractive to private aviation?
David Rosman is an editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of David’s commentaries at ColumbiaMissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.