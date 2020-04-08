I was going to write about the statewide inactions of Gov. Parson, but Ken Midkiff beat me to it in his March 30 column. Since the publishing of Midkiff’s column, the governor has issued a statewide stay-at-home order. Good for him.
Most of the local, state and national news has been on the pandemic. Of course that is the center of most everyone’s attention over the past few weeks, so it is hard to find something where the virus is not the main focus for the story.
So, in the words of Stephen Colbert, “Meanwhile…”
Let’s start with the administration and the president’s adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
When asked if the requests by state and local governments’ need for supplies would be filled by the federal Strategic National Stockpile — the national supply of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment reserved for a health crisis, Kushner said, “And the notion of the federal stockpile is it is supposed to be our stockpile. It is not supposed to be the state stockpile that they then use.”
During daily White House coronavirus briefing, CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked about that statement made by Kushner. She asked what does the word "our" mean?
The president has always treated the press badly, calling correspondents, outlets and newspapers "rude," "nasty" and "the enemy of the people." This time the president’s comeback belittled Jiang.
"It's such a basic simple question and you try and make it sound so bad. You ought to be, you ought to be ashamed, you know what? You ought to be ashamed."
When Jiang tried to ask a follow-up question, the president lashed out again, "You just asked your question in a very nasty tone." He then called on another reporter.
This is not the first, nor will it be the last time the president shoots down the press for doing their job, asking tough questions. Trump just does not like it when the press asks questions about things said or done that could be embarrassing for him or his administration. He turns to insults and unsubstantiated accusations to provide non-answer answers.
CNN’s Jim Acosta provides many such examples in his book, "The Enemy Of The People." Reading Acosta’s memoir, it is safe to say that the president holds a grudge against individual reporters and news outlets for a very long time.
To make matters worse, the administration changed the mission statement on the Strategic National Stockpile website to correspond with Kushner’s statement. Now Senate Democrats want a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) office of inspector general to investigate this change of language.
Let’s see where it goes from here.
The other story involves the U.S. Navy, and the captain and the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.
Capt. Brett Crozier, commander of the Roosevelt, asked for help during the coronavirus outbreak. Crozier wrote a memorandum to Navy leadership expressing urgent concern for over 150 sailors infected with COVID-19.
Crozier wrote “warning Navy leadership that decisive action was needed to save the lives of the ship's crew. 'We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors.'"
Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly said that everyone, including Crozier, deserved a chance at "redemption" so Crozier will be reassigned in the Navy. The official reason for the step-down was "a failure to follow the Navy's chain of command" and that the letter incited a panic among the sailors.
This may be true, but it also may be an embarrassment for the Navy and the Trump administration. There must have been a good reason for Crozier to overstep the admirals to complain about the conditions on the Roosevelt.
The other possibility for his removal was that the four-page letter was sent by unsecured email and was leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle.
In that letter, Crozier pleaded for permission to offload the sickest sailors to prevent a ship-wide outbreak. "Keeping over 4,000 young men and women on board the TR is an unnecessary risk and breaks faith with those Sailors entrusted to our care."
On Sunday, The New York Times and Military Times reported that Captain Crozier has tested positive for the coronavirus.
I know what the nay-sayers will say about this column and their affection for the president, but these are ongoing stories that hopefully will not die with the ongoing pandemic news cycle.