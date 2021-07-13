It is becoming part of City Council conversations once again: weak, underperforming trash bags versus the “grave” possibility of 65-gallon rolling trash carts.
I first wrote about our trash collection system in 2010 when Mayor Robert McDavid first took office. I reminded our new mayor that to be successful, he must collect garbage on time, keep the streets in good repair and remove snow from the streets quickly.
We believe a storm dumping 3 inches of snow is a big deal. We close schools, public gatherings are canceled and the populace is told to stay off the streets so the snow crews, ambulances and police can do their things.
A lot of people compare Columbia to Denver or Boulder, Colorado, proclaiming that those cities are so much better at snow removal. Those cities have another advantage: They sit at or above 5,280 feet above sea level so the sun’s power helps the process of snow removal.
Don’t even get me started on the conditions of city streets.
Today, when it comes to trash removal and recyclables, Mayor Brian Treece is failing. We have had a temporary halt in the pickup of recyclables, and we have forced residents to use city-approved trash bags. We are limited to two black bags per household per week or incur additional charges on the monthly public service bills.
Because these trash bags are flimsy, Columbia residents are now revisiting the controversy about rolling trash carts.
In 2015, we talked about switching from store-bought trash bags to 65-gallon rolling trash containers. The anti-trash cart folks leveled massive arguments against the switch.
They believed that somehow the new garbage collection system would be smelly, trash would be strewn over the city streets, the carts would be an eyesore and the elderly would be crushed while hauling the two-wheeled carts down their severely sloped driveways.
As if it isn't already dangerous for older folks to carry the new trash bags down the same driveways.
In 2016, with 54 percent of the vote, the residents of our fair city rejected the idea of trash carts and told members of the City Council not to broach the subject again for six months.
In 2020, after the city stopping curbside pickup of recyclables, the trash-cart issue resurfaced. The council was asked to revisit the idea. The members voted it down.
By March 2021, the grievances got louder as the residents of Columbia began to complain that the city-approved trash bags weren't strong enough, the ties broke and animals rummaged through the trash, strewing it all over yards and streets.
The predictions of 2015 have come true, but with the new trash bags, not rolling trash carts.
Some are afraid that the use of the subpar trash bags is a precursor to forced adoption of the “dangerous” trash carts. I have even heard the “they-are-a-danger-to-little-old-ladies” argument again.
So I called the city of Denver's Public Information Office with a simple question: “Has anyone ever died from a runaway trash cart?”
After my contact stopped laughing, she told me that to her knowledge, no deaths have been reported due to runaway trash carts within a city of over 322,000 private homes.
I lived in Denver for over 25 years and never had a problem with the rolling 65-gallon carts. Garbage was not strewn all over the streets, and on the rare instance when trash missed the truck, a sanitation worker would clean it up.
Animals did not get into the trash and distribute it all over yards and streets. The carts helped clean up the city, while reducing worker's compensation claims.
Aurora, Arvada, Boulder and other towns in the Denver metro-area provide a trash cart to each house within its jurisdiction. The trash carts have been so successful and popular that you can buy additional 64-gallon carts from Ace Hardware for less than $80.
Columbia’s anti-trash cart arguments seem to come from the NIMBY (Not in My Backyard) faction and those who do not like change. Many of these same people believe unhappiness about the limits on the mandatory trash bags will lead to rolling trash carts.
The advantages of rolling trash carts are easy to cite — lower cost for weekly trash pickup, a reduction in worker’s compensation premiums and less garbage messing up our finely manicured lawns.
David Rosman is an editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of his commentaries at ColumbiaMissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.