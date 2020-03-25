I have been furloughed from my job because of novel coronavirus for two and a half weeks. I cannot work from home, so I am left with time on my hands. One thing I make a point of doing is watching the news, which includes the COVID-19 briefings from the White House.
The Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan has taken a stance on President Trump’s daily “briefings,” encouraging news organizations, both network and cable, to stop broadcasting these events live. Why?
Sullivan argues that Trump is “using his daily briefings as a substitute for the campaign rallies that have been forced into extinction by the spread of the novel coronavirus.”
I agree with Sullivan’s assessment of these briefings; the president is self-aggrandizing, exaggerating facts, tells outright lies and continues media bashing.
Sullivan also admonishes network and cable news for televising the briefings without fact checking the information provided by the president and his staff. The only person on his staff that I find trustworthy is Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Dr. Fauci has worked under six presidents and is the Director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). His work on HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Zika has been extraordinary and highly praised throughout the world.
During briefings, Fauci is the person who corrects the president, softly and carefully. As he said in a recent interview with The New York Times, he does not want to embarrass the president, but wants to “get the facts out.”
Yet, the president is using these briefings to distill discontent, fear and division among the citizens of our great nation.
During a March 19 briefing, the president announced that chloroquine, or hydroxychloroquine, had been “approved” to fight the COVID-19 epidemic.
Dr. Fauci later corrected the president, saying that the drug was not approved as a cure for COVID-19 and that any evidence at this time was simply “anecdotal.” Chloroquine has only been approved to fight malaria and the NIAID has been directed to examine chloroquine as one of the possible vaccines for the novel coronavirus.
The president evidently does not understand that social distancing helps prevent the spread of COVID-19. In the same briefing, he said he did not understand “… all these empty — these in-between chairs.” The briefing room was set up to give reporters some distance between each other as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
Yet the president’s staff stands shoulder to shoulder directly behind the president. The 6 feet of separation rule is not followed.
When introducing Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, the president praised the commissioner for working “probably as hard or harder than anybody in this — in the group, other than maybe Mike Pence or me ...” The president takes every opportunity to self-aggrandize based on false premises. I am sure there are scientists at the FDA, CDC and NIH who are working harder to stop the spread of this virus.
What I find most appalling are the continuous attacks on the media. During the March 20 briefing, NBC News Washington correspondent Peter Alexander asked the president, “What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?”
Instead of answering a legitimate question concerning the growing fears of the American people, the president scolded Alexander. “I say that you’re a terrible reporter ... That’s what I say. I think that’s a very nasty question.”
This is not the first time the president has attacked a reporter or network as being “nasty.” I am reading a book by CNN’s Jim Acosta titled “Enemy Of The People,” which is a dissertation on the life and times of a White House correspondent and Mr. Trump. Acosta and Trump have had their own falling out over legitimate questions more than once including the revoking of Acosta’s White House credentials.
CNN and NBC, along with the Washington Post and The New York Times, appear to be primary targets for the president. Those who align themselves with Trump believe that these and other news outlets are lying to the American public. They are not.
John Adams may have foreseen the Trump presidency when he wrote, “As unbalanced parties of every description can never tolerate a free inquiry of any kind, when employed against themselves, the license, and even the most temperate freedom of the press, soon excite resentment and revenge.”
I want the president to provide some direction and comfort for the nation, not plant seeds of antipathy and lies. I want the president to use words of hope and leadership, not despair and self-praise. I want a president who works for the people, not his fragile ego.