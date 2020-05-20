At the risk of sounding like the 1997 Chicago Tribune essay "Wear Sunscreen," written by Mary Schmich (wrongly cited as a Harvard commencement speech by author Kurt Vonnegut), this advice is not a form of nostalgia, but a wanting of good health and survival.
I have been in the retail business all of my life. My father owned a large retail bicycle store when I was a kid and he was always proud to relate the story of my first sale, a tricycle when I was 7 years old.
Retail has always been a fallback position when teaching was scarce or during the winter holidays.
Because of this and my education in the field of communication (oral and written), I consider myself to be a pretty good observer of my fellow partners on this planet.
In fact, many retail box, convenience and grocery stores have been open ever since the shutdown in mid-March, including Target and Walmart, Gerbes, Hy-Vee and Schnucks, among others.
Just like many of you, I have been watching and listening to the news concerning COVID-19 and the May 4 "reopening" of Missouri retail businesses.
Just because the state has partially reopened for business does not mean you can ignore the four rules of personal safety: Wear a mask, keep social distancing, wash your hands and stay home if you do not feel well.
But many people are ignoring these simple rules. So, my dear fellow citizens:
Wear your mask.
If I would have one piece of advice to give my fellow citizens, wearing your facial mask would be it. It has been shown that wearing your mask does help prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
It is most important when you are out shopping or working. I wear my mask when in public because I am in the “high risk” pool (by age) and I don’t trust the person next to me who is not wearing one.
I have noticed more people than not out in public without masks. This makes things ripe for a second bout with COVID-19 before the first has been won.
The mask must cover your mouth and your nose. Too many people are wearing their masks covering only their mouths or their mask is hanging under their chin. Both methods make the mask simply worthless.
Taking your mask off while talking is also defeating the whole purpose of having it on in the first place. People can hear you through the paper or cloth.
Wash your hands.
Now this should not be a revelation, but washing your hands has always been a good rule for personal hygiene. Second to wearing your mask and with the shortage of hand sanitizers, frequent hand washing is the next best way to keep the coronavirus from spreading.
Keep social distancing.
Many stores have recognized that customers are not keeping their distance, so to help enforce this “rule,” many have made their aisles one-way. Yet many patrons are not following the arrows on the floor. You would not drive the wrong way on a one-way street, so please keep your distance by following the directions on the floor.
OK, the store will not have you arrested for going the wrong way on a one-way aisle, but it would make the other customers who are abiding by the directions more comfortable, and it is easier to maintain social distancing.
Stay home if you are feeling ill.
This is allergy season, and many are coughing and sneezing more frequently than we did in March. I know Benadryl and Zyrtec work well, but if your suffering is greater than the drugs, or if you are running a fever, stay home.
Unfortunately, there is no shortage of customers in stores that cough or sneeze into their hands or sleeves. This does not prevent the coronavirus from spreading and only makes your sleeve wet.
If you must shop for groceries or other essentials, stay home and use your computer by ordering online. Many stores have delivery services and most have curbside pick-up available.
Of those tested in Missouri, just under 10% have been infected with the COVID-19 virus. Of those infected, the death rate is over 5%. Nationally, the death rate is about 6.8%. Neither you nor I want to be added to these less than prestigious lists.
We’re far from “recovering” from this pandemic. This is not a cry of wolf or a sentiment of fear, but a matter of public safety and health.
Trust me on wearing your mask.