About 35 years ago, a friend in graduate school wrote a fascinating paper concerning the roles of violent and peaceful protests, and race relations in the 1950s and ‘60s. He concluded that it took the political violent acts of some to have the message of peace by others be recognized.
The recent killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis was just another spark for people to engage in protests and violence across the nation, including in St. Louis and Kansas City. We have seen mostly peaceful protests in Columbia thus far.
I understand the peaceful protests, the nonviolent marches and speeches by members of the African American communities. Their mistreatment, especially for black men, has been festering for years.
Yet, violent groups have taken advantage of any crack in the norms of society to wreak havoc. Whether extreme right-wing or extreme left-wing agitators, we will see more shootings, more arson, more assaults and more violence in the weeks and months to come. 2020 will have a long and hot summer.
The U.S. is a country of laws, and when the law is violated, the consequences are usually dealt with a fair hand, unless you are poor and/or a minority. It is the wealthy and white who get the privilege of “fair representation.” I understand the anger these citizens bring to the protest.
What I do not understand is the need to inflict destruction on innocent victims and businesses. The riots, the burning of private automobiles, businesses and churches and the attacks against otherwise peaceful citizens is beyond my comprehension.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the president declared that the majority of those arrested in the past week have been out-of-town agitators and are blaming left-wing radicals. Data has since shown that the vast majority of those arrested, however, were Minnesota residents. The president tweeted “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”
Minnesota Public Radio reported that there were members of right-wing extremist groups also among the protesters inciting violence. As one witness said, “They weren’t cops; they weren’t National Guard. It was all just really hostile.”
But the president has made no declaration of white nationalists and neo-Nazi organizations as terrorist organizations.
The U.S. Patriot Act has been expanded to include domestic terrorists in its definitions. It defines domestic terrorism as: “A person engages in domestic terrorism if they do an act ‘dangerous to human life’ that is a violation of the criminal laws of a state or the United States, if the act appears to be intended to: (i) intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination or kidnapping.”
But does that include the rioters we have seen nationwide, some wanting only to destroy and loot as a criminal act?
As in other states, Gov. Mike Parson has declared a state of emergency. He activated the National Guard to assist St. Louis, Kansas City and other cities and towns in case of continuing upheaval. In a statement he said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of George Floyd. We are also saddened by the acts of violence that have transpired across our nation and state in response to this event. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach to protect Missouri and its people.”
The First Amendment gives individuals and groups the freedom to speak freely and protest the government regardless of our political and social status. It even allows for hate and anti-American speech; even the burning of the flag has been considered free speech by the Supreme Court. (Texas v. Johnson, 491 U.S. 397 (1989)) However, that speech cannot incite hostile actions against any person, property, or government entity.
Anger is one thing, and I understand that the tensions between minorities and a white-dominated society have come to a head. I understand the need to protest and express the frustration that has been building for years.
It is hard for me and many others to understand where the violence is coming from. Yet, we also get angry and violent over some situations.
I can even understand, to a point, the need to attack the symbols of the source of that anger, but I do not understand the need to attack the innocent.
I am afraid that as the summer heats up, as the frustration overflows, more groups are going to hijack the peaceful protests concerning the accusations against and killing of minorities around the country.
David Rosman is an award- winning editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of David’s commentaries at ColumbiaMissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.