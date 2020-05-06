Lest you have forgotten, we have municipal, primary and general elections coming later this year.
The question is simple: Who will be willing to show up to vote if the COVID-19 crisis continues?
This is especially true for the general election Nov. 3. The turnout, including the vote-by-mail ballots, will mean the difference between whether Trump will or will not remain in office.
A quote that circulates on social media and has been misattributed to Mark Twain says: “If voting made any difference, they wouldn’t let us do it.”
I have been receiving a lot of emails concerning vote-by-mail options for the municipal, state and general elections.
According to LetAmericaVote.org: “Donald Trump is on the prowl. He admitted he’ll do anything to keep voter turnout low — he knows it’s the only way he can win.”
In a Twitter feed, the president wrote about voting-by-mail: “Tremendous potential for voter fraud, and for whatever reason, doesn’t work out well for Republicans.”
The Republican-led Congress and state legislatures have moved toward greater voter suppression claiming voter fraud protection. Yet voter fraud is rare.
Even though the president claimed that over 3 million Democratic votes were cast by undocumented immigrants, Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas) said, “There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud during the 2016 elections or any relatively recent election.”
How prevalent is voter fraud in Missouri?
Most were convictions for duplicate registrations. In 2016 and 2017, four people were convicted of “Ballot Petition Fraud.”
Ballot fraud by a single voter would not put a dent in most elections in our state.
Voter fraud would have to be organized and widespread to make a difference in the outcome of a general election.
Where single voter fraud would make a difference is in the small municipalities where there could be a tie.
Even in this case, voter fraud would be difficult, if not impossible, because everyone knows their neighbor.
A recent poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal and NBC News shows that a majority of voters, 67%, favor a voting-by-mail option during the coronavirus outbreak, while more than 58% want the change to be permanent.
Our GOP legislators are working hard to limit the number of voters, usually citing election fraud, knowing that the fewer voters the more likely they will keep control of their respective legislative seats. In Missouri, that is to keep a super-majority control of both the House and Senate.
There is some controversy concerning vote-by-mail advantages. The Hill reported that a Stanford University study found no advantage to either party within states that have vote-by-mail options.
The study concluded that vote-by-mail “modestly increases overall average turnout rates, in line with previous estimates.” That increase is approximately 2%.
In the recent Wisconsin elections, however, The New York Times found that the increase in mail-in ballots was an advantage for the Democratic candidates.
They found that “1.1 million of 1.55 million votes cast came by mail” in a state where vote-by-mail is not commonplace.
There are two methods of vote-by-mail options that may be considered by our legislators; (a) an optional consideration, when the voter decides how to vote, or (b) a universal consideration, when every registered voter receives a mail-in ballot.
The fight against either form of mail-in ballot will be fought tooth-and-nail by the GOP.
In Missouri the laws concerning “absentee voting” are quite stringent.
You have to stipulate that you will be gone from your “jurisdiction” (on vacation or business out of town), ill, cannot vote because of your religious beliefs, incarcerated, employed as an election judge or registered in the Safe at Home address confidentiality program. (§115.1.1 RSMo)
The Missouri legislature may be taking up a vote-by-mail proposal before May 15.
Yet this is the same legislature that wants to curtail the voter approved constitutional amendment limiting gerrymandering, which would take away some of the advantages the GOP currently has in the state. A real life Catch-22.
We will see what COVID-19 or some new pandemic will do next fall with the elimination of the restrictions imposed to keep the disease at bay.
Americans seem to have a short memory concerning disasters. How many of you knew about or remember learning about the 1918 influenza pandemic? I certainly did not.
There is a common wish to return to a “normal life,” whatever that will look like, in the months and years to come.
As coronavirus fears begin to fade, we must not allow a universal vote-by-mail option to also fade for the citizens of our fair state.