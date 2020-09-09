“Cancellation (Culture), properly understood, refers to an attack on someone’s employment and reputation by a determined collective of critics, based on an opinion or an action that is alleged to be disgraceful and disqualifying.” — The New York Times opinion columnist Ross Douthat wrote in a July 14 piece titled, “10 theses about cancel culture.”
However, I think it has gone way beyond the idea of simply attacking public figures or companies and now includes the destruction of monuments dedicated to our Founding Fathers based on 21st-century ideals instead of 18th-century practices.
To great fanfare, the bronze Jefferson statue on MU’s Francis Quadrangle was unveiled May 4, 2001, honoring the man who is perhaps the most famous founder of our new nation — not only writing the Declaration of Independence but also the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, which is a statement about both freedom of conscience and the principle of separation of church and state.
I visited Jefferson’s plantation in Monticello, Virginia, during a 1970 high school trip to Washington, D.C. I saw the living conditions of the Jefferson slaves but did not hear the story of his affair with Sally Hemmings and their four surviving children. It was later divulged as “Jefferson’s little secret” by a guide.
Although he owned some 600 people over his lifetime and wrote that Blacks were intellectually inferior, Jefferson bemoaned the institution of slavery, calling it “the greatest threat to the survival of the new American nation.” Jefferson foresaw the American Civil War.
In 1778, Jefferson drafted a proposed law that would have abolished the trade of African slaves. In 1784, he drafted yet another proposed law that would have banned slavery in the Northwest Territories.
In an 1820 letter to Sen. John Holmes of Maine, Jefferson wrote that he believed that “it was anti-democratic and contrary to the principles of the American Revolution for the federal government to enact abolition or for only a few planters to free their slaves.”
Jefferson was not the only owner of slaves at the time of the birth of our nation. Eighteen of our former presidents owned slaves, including George Washington, James Madison and James Monroe. Even Ulysses Grant’s wife was given four enslaved Africans during the Civil War. She chose to free them under the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863, even though the proclamation did not apply to her home state of Missouri.
Now, I understand the removal of Confederate war memorials that are scattered throughout the country. After all, the Confederacy was the enemy of the United States and the enemy should never be honored through memorials and statues; their names should not be given to public properties including schools and military bases.
I understand the anger leveled toward those who owned and traded in African slaves. But I also believe in looking at the whole picture and not a single moment in history.
Let’s move ahead to May 31, when protesters placed a black plastic bag over Jefferson statue’s head, while others demanded its removal in an online petition created by MU student Roman Leapheart. By June 7, the petition had over 3,500 signatures.
On June 12, University of Missouri System President and interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi sent out a news release concerning the students’ demands:
“The conversation was an example of the power of civil discourse and included discussion of complex issues and different perspectives,” Choi said in the statement. “After further discussion with other curators, the university decided not to remove the Jefferson statue. We learn from history. We contextualize historical figures with complex legacies. We don’t remove history.”
It really depends on whose history will be removed — the history of American founding fathers or the history of the enemies of the United States?
Nevertheless, Jefferson’s position on slavery reflected the position of many progressive Virginians of the time. If slavery were abolished, the new nation would lose the Southern states and compromise was necessary in the Constitution to ensure the survival of the new nation.
This is not to say that Jefferson should be honored with a blind eye. It is the totality of his commitment to the human race, his belief in the human spirit and in the American ideals that should be considered. We should review Jefferson’s life through the glasses of the late 18th century rather than through the eyes of the early 21st century.