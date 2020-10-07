With all that has happened in the last two weeks, especially on the federal level, it is hard to select a single topic to discuss here.
Early Friday morning President Donald Trump tweeted that he tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later that day.
I do separate Donald Trump the person from Donald Trump the president.
As a person, I hope that his illness with the coronavirus remains mild. But sources told CNN the president needed supplemental oxygen and had a high fever when he entered Walter Reed. He may be much sicker than his personal physicians have let on.
As for President Trump, we need to vote him out of office Nov, 3.
As of Sunday, former Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden were doing well and have tested negative for COVID-19.
The oddest article I read concerning the president’s illness was in Newsweek. Reporter Ana De Liz wrote, “A former GOP congressional candidate in California has claimed that the Democrats deliberately infected President Donald Trump with COVID-19 when the microphone and podium were set up for the president at Tuesday’s presidential debate.”
California’s 12th Congressional District former candidate and political commentator DeAnna Lorraine is a strong Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist. As with other conspiracies theories she supports, including the non-existent QAnon, she is spouting this COVID-19 sabotage theory with no proof.
Her justification was that the president was “fine” before and during the debate but took ill two days later. Her claim is based on a belief that the coronavirus has an “(incubation) period of usually 2 to 3 days.” According to Jon LaPook, CBS medical correspondent and physician at New York University’s Langone Medical Center, the coronavirus has an incubation period of two to 14 days.
The president and first lady might have caught COVID-19 from presidential adviser Hope Hicks during any one of seven major political events starting Sept. 28.
CNN reported that the most likely spread of the coronavirus was the Sept. 26 celebration in the Rose Garden where the president introduced Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee. Some 25 people tested positive after the event, including Kellyanne Conway and Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien.
Until the contact tracing is completed by the White House or the medical staff at Walter Reed or the GOP, we will have no idea from whom Trump and first lady Melania Trump contracted the virus.
This story overshadowed the controversies of the first presidential debate, which one news service called the “Most Juvenile Debate Ever.” Who won or lost the debate is not important here, but the tone of the debate is.
The president browbeat his way through the debate, interrupting and bullying Biden and moderator Chris Wallace on every turn.
The Committee on Presidential Debates is considering changing the rules to help prevent this railroading from happening in the second debate — that is, if there is a debate Oct. 15 in Miami.
This does not negate Biden’s losing histemper more than once, at one point telling to president, “Will you shut up, man!?”
Most troubling were the president’s comments concerning the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys, which took the president’s statement of “Stand down and stand by…” as a call to arms.
Considering the temperaments of Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, I am hoping decorum prevails during the Vice Presidential Debate at the University of Utah.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gamma will turn into a hurricane striking Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula. Tropical Storm Delta is in the Gulf of Mexico aimed at Louisiana, and Hurricane Marie is off the Baja California coast, traveling out to sea. Twenty-twenty has been a record-setting year with 24 named storms forming 15 hurricanes so far.
Then there are the record-breaking fires devastating the West Coast, from Washington state to southern California. My brother-in-law lives in Santa Rosa, and we are keeping close track of his family if they have to evacuate.
Can you say climate change? Now convince me that today’s environmental changes are not due in large part to human influences.
It is hard to digest all of the information being thrown at us right now, and like many of you, I cannot wait for 2020 to be over.