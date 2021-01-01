Everyone is excited to see 2020 fade away and expects 2021 to be better . That won’t happen unless we all chip in and contribute to make it a safer, more understanding and hopeful year. The past year has been too politically overheated, full of uncertainty and chaos, and too isolating for most people.
Of course, COVID-19 is the major culprit, but the underlying conditions of middle-class economic stagnation, racial disparities and political polarization have been with us for decades.
Addressing the current political and public health pandemics requires a major recommitment of citizen efforts. Here are eight New Year resolutions that we can adopt individually and nationally.
1. Stay well.
Of course, wear a face mask when you leave home, social distance and wash your hands, but also be sure to get adequate sleep, stretch and move more than last year, and eat thoughtfully. Even simple things such as drinking adequate amounts of water and exercising are more challenging because public water fountains are wrapped up and access to the mall and the ARC is more limited. We all should give our immune systems more attention so that we can fight off viruses, should we confront any.
2. Educate yourself about race issues and inequalities.
This would be a good year to read race-related books, such as Monique W Morris’s "Pushout: The criminalization of Black girls in schools" or John Meacham’s more inspirational, "His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope" or one of about a dozen books on white privilege that became best sellers in 2020.
Robin Diangelo’s "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism" makes many insightful points, but the “clinical tone” took me a while to warm up to.
3. Embrace truth seeking and honesty when discussing politics and public policies.
Don’t repeat things you suspect are not true. This is hard to do because we can’t question everything, and things can be so darn complicated. Sometimes when I encounter people with well-defined, on-the-fringe, points of view, I find that I sometimes go on the offense and get in a few jabs as a preventive strategy. I should stop doing that.
4. Become better informed about public events and policy issues.
Avoid online junk and read longer analyses. Due to the internet, we have access to more information, more perspectives than ever before, but studies have shown, we also skim more and hit-and-click more than when we have a real paper or book. In September, I resubscribed to a home-delivered national newspaper that, pre-COVID-19, I read for free several days a week at the public library before they discontinued public access to periodicals. I have more paper to recycle, but I am better informed because I read articles that I would have swiped over online.
5. Keep a journal, or at least a file of comments and observations about yourself and life.
With letter writing now an art of the past, and with texting replacing phone calls, we have fewer opportunities to express complete thoughts. Personal understanding and quality public discussions are richer when each of us recalls our earlier beliefs and sentiments.
6. Increase our understanding of people who are politically and ideologically different different from us.
This is hard to do while we are isolating and social distancing. Practice by watching programs on MSNBC and Fox News. First, watch for five minutes, then increase it to six, then seven. By the end of the year, aim to watch a full 30 minutes without becoming enraged. It is like learning to jog a mile — a little at a time.
7. Contact public officials and the media regularly.
Public officials often have way too much or way too little public feedback. We can help them, and further our issues, if more of us developed the habit of expressing both positive and negative thoughts to public officials. This is especially important for dealing with officials you usually agree with but may differ with on a particular issue.
8. Participate in a community organization or effort.
Ever since Robert Putnam wrote "Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community" in 2000, political scientists and the general public have been aware that there is less genuine involvement in all kinds of community organizations than in earlier generations. There are more organizations than before, but fewer active members.
We often financially support organizations and causes, but we avoid active participation. We may, for example, contribute to a political party or candidate, but we don’t get engaged in political campaigns. Similarly, even before COVID-19, people were often too busy with two jobs, kids, parents, going back to school, or whatever to get involved, yet we all reserve the right to complain and criticize. When you do get involved, make a difference, don’t just join to be a number.
May you have a balanced year, a balance between work and life, between adventure and caution and between engagement and solitude.
Growing up, my family’s favorite prayer, and that of Alcoholics Anonymous I later learned, was the Serenity Prayer: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”
Best wishes to all.