Elizabeth Warren received my vote in last week Missouri’s Democratic Primary even though I knew she had withdrawn. I joined 480 other Boone County citizens who voted for Warren with a total of 1,326 voters who “wasted their votes” on neither of the two officially remaining candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president.
I voted for Warren because I thought she would make the best president. She has a proven record of thoughtfulness, creativity and problem-solving. She has national policy-making experience but seems able and willing to take a fresh view of possible solutions. She is a legal scholar of bankruptcy law and consumer protection and author of several books.
I knew little of Warren’s early personal life until last week because the impeachment proceedings and bogus debates with dozens of candidates dominated the news and my limited attention span. If I could have coffee with one of the candidates, it would be Warren because she has the depth of personal struggle and achievement that I admire. After an hour, I think I would have a good conversation resulting in a good sense of her rather than being spun for 60 minutes. I am not worried about detailed proposals for "Medicare for All" or regulating fracking because she can propose and Congress will modify her proposals, if it gets back to doing its job of responsible checks and balances. Please don’t try to scare me with repeating some stuff from a media mouth that sounds good but that no one knows is true.
I did not vote for Warren because we “need” a woman president or because it’s a matter of social justice. Equal pay is about social justice. Not being sexually harassed and being recognized as a full person are issues of social justice. Selecting a presidential nominee is a political decision. No man or woman is entitled to be president. Selecting the president is a collective decision and my view is that Warren would make the best president.
For many women who lament there are no women left in the race, seeing a woman elected president is a priority. The mother who wrote that she doesn’t know what to tell her 6-year-old daughter about what Warren’s exit means for sexism in politics should explain to her daughter, and any sons, that a woman has already received the most popular votes for president, that there are an increasing number of women in Congress, on the Supreme Court, in medical clinics and in journalism. Tell her to run for her student council and stay involved in her community and politics.
And then there is a woman who wrote in an op-ed that she feels betrayed by her husband because he voted for Bernie Sanders, but she voted for Warren. Really? Betrayed? Perhaps politics has distracted them from arguing over money, domestic chores and in-laws.
It's likely neither woman fully believes what she wrote, but articulating a novel slant gets you published. Plus, a common strategy in politics is to motivate likely supporters by shouting that the sky is falling. Over the long run, reason and persistence brings better results.
My vote for Warren had a tinge of protest. More precisely, I didn’t vote for either of the two leading candidates as a protest against a primary process that is insane, with too much money distorting information flow and too many smart people in the mainstream media and consulting saying what they think will increase their face time on TV or internet hits. I protest how superficial it has all become. I understand that many of my high school classmates of 50 years ago in a rather conservative Pennsylvania steel town can feel the same frustration as I do and decide to vote for someone else, likely Donald Trump.
I am fed up with the cable media that has spent so much airtime and limited space on the horserace of the election rather than the substance of public policy. I am fed up with the panels of seemingly smart people talking over each other. No, I don’t really trust them but not for reasons President Trump calls "fake news."
I am disappointed that the bar has been set so low for media-candidate interaction. Political coverage is entertainment. Cable media is so cozy that they compliment each other on “doing a good job.” I am fed up that “appeal to his base” and “highest expectation of winning,” each based on personal conjecture, sounds so smart that it is repeated endlessly. I know this is not new, but it is not improving.
We citizens are part of the problem because we fail to complain to the news media demanding more substance. Information technology has proven to be a challenge to journalism organizations trying to figure out a new model because citizens do not seem willing to pay for the news. Most of us are unaware we are uninformed.
Joe Biden will most certainly be the Democratic nominee because there seems to have been a national epiphany about the time of the South Carolina primary that the current president needs to be replaced. Politics is often about timing. In a different time, Warren would have received more votes.