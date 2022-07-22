The Downtown Community Improvement District’s letter to the mayor and City Council calling for revoking the use of Wabash Station as a winter warming shelter may be a blessing in disguise if it energizes and focuses the council to take immediate action to address Columbia’s unsheltered residents.
Don’t hold your breath.
Two Orr Street occupants, Tanner Ott and Tootie Burns, opened last Monday’s City Council meeting with personal accounts of the increasing crime, loss of personal security and decreasing health standards in the Wabash-Orr Street area.
Few would doubt them. The sanitarian conditions are deplorable. The city refuses to provide suitable public hygiene facilities.
This is not new. Columbia needs better public hygiene stations downtown.
Shelterless people are downtown because they lack resources to help them find a place to sit down and drink water. Plus, downtown is where the action is.
It’s where they can find food, money and human companionship. Just like college students. Just like you and me.
Toward the end of Monday’s meeting, about 11 p.m., several homeless volunteers made public comments about Wabash Station. While they were more forceful than I can be, they made a clear point.
To paraphrase it: “We have seen this lack of action before. Wake up.”
I urge all citizens to watch this 24-minute compilation of their comments. Someone should write a book about the topics they raised.
The underlying problem is not Wabash Station. It is the council’s apparent lack of urgency and its lack of capacity to govern.
The council and the city manager frustratingly danced around three specific topics — hiring a social worker to work with the Columbia Police Department in crisis intervention, hiring a point person on homelessness and addressing the scope and progress of the Opportunity Center group.
Homelessness will increase in Columbia and around the nation because of pandemic ripples, housing costs, economic dislocations, and family disruptions— factors we in Columbia can do little about.
While the causes of homelessness are many and varied, the consequences are usually the same: exposure to harsh weather, unsanitary surroundings, social isolation, unstable diets, poor medical care, boredom and being victimized by sexual and criminal predators.
Likewise, challenges to the viability of The District downtown will persist because of poor public transportation, online and mall shopping alternatives and lack of public safety. We need the Columbia downtown to thrive.
Last Sunday about 6:30 a.m. I drove around the downtown and counted 10 people sleeping on cement or on benches, two of whom I knew.
One has what I believe is mental illness, and the other must have some reason to remain on the street for years.
I began to wonder how many homeless do we have downtown? Does anybody know them and their stories? What would it take to get them off the streets?
In the final analysis, the council and the city manager apparently don’t see it as the city’s responsibility to address the needs of the unsheltered.
Several times City Manager De’Carlon Seewood avoided responsibility by explaining to the council and the public that the city doesn’t actually provide the programs and services. They contract with other organizations to provide specific services for the homeless.
I wanted to holler out,“That’s not true. What about fire, police, building inspectors?”
I guess he meant to say, “We don’t directly provide services like monitoring Wabash Station.”
In response to council question about the Columbia Police Department hiring a social worker, the city manager replied, and I paraphrase: “After two years of not being able to hire a social worker, we decided to contract it out.”
That’s nice. Two years down the drain.
While Seewood should be congratulated for his decision to open Wabash Station last January, he didn’t give a clear response to Council member Pat Fowler’s question: “Who is the city’s point person on homelessness?”
The city manager replied, essentially, that “everyone is busy.”
We need a point person, a “homeless czar.” Columbia has a one-shot opportunity with the $25 million American Rescue Plan Act funds. There needs to be a single staff person in charge because “everybody’s business is nobody’s business.”
We need a point person to accumulate and update relevant facts and figures, to prepare an inventory of existing services, and to point out areas of responsibility so that staff and organizations can be held accountable.
An opportunity center, or a similar one-stop shelter, has been bandied about for several years, with only the efforts to obtain funding getting much attention.
Now there are rumors that a such a center is two years away, while the search for an architect takes place. And by the way, there are no program operating funds in sight.
Sometimes small steps lead to big progress. City government should fund alternative service programs to reduce the impact on the First Ward from Turning Point and Loaves and Fishes at Wilkes Blvd Methodist Church.
The council should fund improved public hygiene station downtown, sanction a camp for those who are more comfortable outside than in a shelter, provide lockers for tthe homeless to secure their belongings and protect their safety.
If the Downtown Community Improvement District’s letter lights a fire under the council, it will have done an admirable civic service.
If it results in pushing the homeless into the unknown, shame on them and the City Council, too.
David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994. He can be reached at Webberd@missouri.edu.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.