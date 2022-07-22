The Downtown Community Improvement District’s letter to the mayor and City Council calling for revoking the use of Wabash Station as a winter warming shelter may be a blessing in disguise if it energizes and focuses the council to take immediate action to address Columbia’s unsheltered residents.

Don’t hold your breath.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.

