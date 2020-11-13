“Deeply divided” and “polarized” are now frequently used descriptions of American politics in 2020.
A typical fact offered is last week’s election resulting in Joe Biden’s narrow win over President Donald Trump by 50.8% to 47.4% popular vote and the likely 306-252 electoral vote. It is more accurate to say that America is electorally evenly split.
While it is safe to speculate that the 75 million Biden voters don’t easily understand how 70 million voters supported Trump after four years of chaos and seven months of COVID-19 and vice versa. It’s more difficult to understand how Republican can go along with the delaying actions of Trump in conceding the election.
But still, if all these folks talked with one another without knowing their party labels there would be much agreement. Yet, the media, politicians and even our neighbors use conflictual words when they talk about politics.
There are several reasons for this oft-discussed division, but one deserving more attention is political parties. Our political party system is a major cause of such political conflict. Without political parties, we wouldn’t know if we “should” blindly support a candidate or not. Without political parties, we would have to think about our vote and candidates rather than just going along with a label that may or may not mean anything. Without political parties we would not judge candidates as a D or and an R but as a qualified or unqualified candidate. Without political parties we wouldn’t overlook the lies and mud slung by “our” candidate but be ready to repeat it about “their” candidate.
Few people actually “belong” to a political party in the same manner as they belong to churches, social organizations or homeowner associations. Few people attend party meetings, and few people pay party dues. Instead we “identify” with political parties. Why we do so, becomes a little murky. Lots of citizens adopt the party identification of their families just as they do their loyalty toward a sports team. I was born to be a Pittsburgh Pirates fan because my father was one and my mother didn’t follow baseball.
It’s pretty much like that for party identification, too. For most people, being born in a red area in a red state is enough to make someone a lifelong, deeply committed Republican. Across the river in a blue state, the same person born there would likely be a “yellow dog Democrat.”
Party identification does strange things to otherwise thoughtful people. I have a friend, brought up in a Republican family so he feels he is a Republican, who back in 2008 pretended that Sarah Palin was qualified to be vice president. I doubt he really believed that, but he felt the need to go with the party line. Moreover, he insisted on trying to convince himself it was true by justifying it to me. For several days, he would seek me out to go through his arguments once again. Finally, I told him “Forget about her, just make peace with the idea that John McCain is so good that you will vote Republican despite Palin being on the ticket.”
Oh, Democrats do the same thing. It is not a partisan thing; it is a human thing.
Political scientists talk about how such labels reduce voters’ decision-making costs and provide cues on how to decide. More psychological academic research describes how once people decide, they seek confirming evidence that solidifies their decisions rather than keeping an open mind.
There is rather new research that finds when people join a like-minded group such as a political party, they reaffirm rather than challenge one another so that their opinions move to the extreme rather than to the middle.
America has never really figured out what kind of political party system we want. Until we do, it seems we will be stuck in a climate of political division and polarization as we protect party slogans and foibles without deep thinking.
Here are three recommendations for your consideration:
If you are truly a party member, be an active, involved one. Tell them when they fall short of your standards, e.g. the Republican Party not preparing a 2020 party platform or the Democrats being vague about their acceptance of slogans such as “defund the police.”
If you are not a party activist, don’t be a weak identifier who goes through the motions of accepting the party line. Don’t fall in love with a slogan without knowing its implications. Don’t hide behind the party line.
Change elections to reduce the two-major party domination of American elections. States and local governments across America have innovated with approval voting, campaign finance alternatives and open primaries with “top two” runoffs that make voters more independent without wasting their vote on third parties in a two-party system.
When the 2020 presidential election is finally over, talk with your neighbors and friends about what should be done about COVID-19, the economy, schools, China, the decaying infrastructure, mass incarceration, global warming and extreme weather, the cyber divide and America’s role in the world. I bet you find more agreement than you expect.
As we used to say: Let’s be real.