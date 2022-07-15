John Wood’s independent candidacy for the U.S. Senate presents Missouri voters an opportunity to make a difference in Washington.
Wood needs 10,000 signatures by Aug. 1 to officially become an independent candidate to be listed on the November ballot. Voters can collect signatures (johnwoodformo.org) to help Wood qualify.
Our American political system is broken. We have a national crisis that neither existing party can fix. We have polarization, paralysis, pettiness, preoccupation with partisanship, and policy procrastination.
Political scientists have been expecting “partisan realignment” since 1972, but it just won’t come. Electing Wood to the Senate offers the hope of Senate institutional change and would encourage similar candidates in other states.
Former Sen. John Danforth has made it his mission the past few years to recruit a “centralist Republican” to run as an independent. Wood has Danforth’s blessing and support.
I applaud Danforth’s efforts after he left the U.S. Senate after three terms in 1995 to restore the American political system. He acknowledges he made a mistake in supporting Josh Hawley’s campaign.
The Democratic and Republican parties are paralyzed by the everlasting quest for campaign contributions and their short-term thinking to avoid addressing the significant policy issues facing our state and our country.
Successful politicians are now those who master “dialing for dollars” and avoid taking clear courageous stands. Danforth’s PAC Missouri Stands United reports that 72% of Missourians responding agreed that neither political party represents “everyday people these days.”
The Missouri Stands United poll (mostandsunited.org) tested the potential for a nonpartisan, less polarizing candidate to be successful. They presented a generic statement that an independent candidate might make, which read, in part:
“Our country is in trouble. What Missouri needs is an independent senator who understands that Americans are not enemies who should hate each other, but are neighbors and fellow citizens who are being divided by extreme partisanship on both sides, and who will work to bring people together for the good of the country and actually get things done.”
Missouri Stands United found that 67% of respondents said they would consider such a generic independent candidate.
The U.S. Senate is a dysfunctional legislative body. It is not the only broken spoke in the political system, but its flaws may be most obvious.
The Senate doesn’t deliberate any more. Most votes are party votes without adequate committee preparation. Often a single senator can stall a bill or an appointment by placing a “hold” on it.
Last week, the Supreme Court in West Virginia v. EPA ruled that regulatory agencies must have direct, specific congressional authorization to enact regulations.
There has not been a major environment statute since the 1990s because Congress doesn’t quite work that way anymore.
Wood’s campaign will, unfortunately, be an almost exclusively a media blitz to increase his name recognition in a relatively short time.
Even so, I’m hoping Wood makes a huge effort to be more substantive than most modern-day campaigns.
Of course, he needs family photos and slogans, but his unique position calls for a different strategy.
By virtue of his experience on the Jan. 6 committee, and endorsement by its co-chair Liz Cheney, we know that he won’t be vague about his belief that the 2020 election was not stolen.
That should relieve Democratic voters, but all voters need to know more.
Because he is a life-long Republican, I expect Wood will have largely “conservative” views on abortion and guns, but it would be refreshing to hear how he could move the nation along when these two issues have a chokehold on American politics.
We should listen closely to Wood’s language. We don’t need any more “fighters” or officeholders who are “tough on crime” (or any issue) or who will “protect family values, Missouri or American values.”
We need a plain-speaking, common-sense adult who aspires to be a problem solver. We have had enough tactical rhetoricians who aspire to make “American great again” or who will “shake up Washington.”
Washington and America have been shaken. We need people who will work to put it back together.
Wood needs to discuss fully how he would perform his duties as a senator. How will be different than other senators? How will he maintain his independence?
Will he caucus with the Republicans and just “go along to get along” with their leadership?
How does he envision a more effective Senate? While I see the Senate filibuster as a huge obstacle to democratic self-governance, there doesn’t appear to be sufficient support for change, but Wood should take a close look at it and other Senate flaws.
If Wood does qualify for the November ballot, it will be fascinating to see the result. In a two-party Missouri Senate race in 2022, it is unlikely a Democratic will win.
Missouri is a red state. Maybe even a deep red state. I venture that the two major party candidates, regardless of who they are, would each get at least 25% of the total vote.
That leaves the other 50% of votes up for grabs. If Wood attracts the votes of seven out of 10 of those less partisan or independent voters, he could win with 35%-to-40% of the vote.
That is a tall task, but remember, 67% of respondents said they would consider an independent, less polarizing candidate.
A Wood victory would be a swift kick in the pants to the two major parties and might be a model for breaking the gridlock that is preventing America from controlling its future.
David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994. He can be reached at Webberd@missouri.edu.