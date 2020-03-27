It’s too early to tell, but it appears that Columbia residents responded well to the demands placed on us by the COVID-19 pandemic and public officials’ reaction to it. Columbia’s resolution declaring a state of emergency and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning's signing a stay-at-home order Tuesday created a need, and an opportunity, for citizens to take independent action to care for our most vulnerable residents.
Until April 24, unless we are engaged in an essential business, we are to stay at home except for grocery shopping, emergencies and outdoor exercising. Just for fun you should consider using 30 minutes of your new social isolation to read the official governmental resolution detailing some new — and necessary — restrictions on our daily activities.
A new Facebook group called "Work together during COVID-19 crisis — Columbia Missouri" had more than 12,000 members registered by mid-week. It was established to share information helping Columbians deal with staying at home. The group may be too large to address specific issues, but it is an indication of residents’ desire to pull together.
Because the Columbia Public Schools' efforts to see that students receive at least one meal per day is not starting until March 30 — 10 days after the last school day — several citizens stepped up, making grab-and-go lunches available to students at noon all week. Two that I happen to know about are EquipmentShare’s “No Child Hungry” free lunches at the Jay Dix Station on the MKT and the Rev. James Gray’s effort at Derby Ridge Elementary School involving Culver's Restaurant and the Boys and Girls Clubs. This is EquipmentShare's first effort to provide a needed social service, and it has found lots of support. Its Go Fund Me page achieved more than 150% of its donation goal in one week. The first restaurant that I heard was donating meals to kids was the Broadway Diner, which fed 83 kids last Thursday.
“Meals and Wheels” has been operating with more attention to reducing virus exposure for both the client and the driver. Instead of drivers entering homes to deliver a meal to elderly or infirm residents, drivers but put them in a cooler outside the door.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services and the Department of Parks and Recreation responded quickly to install portable toilets in several locations downtown. Public Health and Human Services coordinated establishing an Emergency Crisis Shelter to house the homeless for several weeks. The project involves Mike Trapp, in his role as a citizen, not a council member, and Room at the Inn. Compared with other local citizen responses discussed in this essay, the Emergency Crisis Shelter has the potential for shaping homeless services after the pandemic, therefore deserving the full attention of county and city policymakers.
Food for local vulnerable residents has been maintained. The Senior Center is closed but is offering drive-thru lunches. Harbor House, operated by the Salvation Army, has collected food to stabilize its noontime lunches. Loaves and Fishes, which relies on individual churches and service groups to provide dinners every evening, has adjusted to serving only take-away meals. Calvary Episcopal Church has a “Blessing Box” (“take what you need, give what you can”) that stores individual packets of snack-like foods available to the vulnerable passersby.
The Community Foundation of Central Missouri has created a Covid-19 Regional Relief Fund to accept donations “to support needs identified by local emergency officials, as well as local nonprofit work outside the purview of health and human services.”
The Missourian’s COVID-19 site has many articles about local residents efforts to contribute our community’s response to COVID-19. Some groups are making masks, "Corona Cares" is a food and supply drive started by local teachers and the Beulah Ralph Elementary School’s PTA and Rock Bridge Elementary School students are writing to residents of Lenoir Woods, one of Columbia’s retirement community.
Churches have been hard hit by the city decisions to prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people and the “stay-at-home” order. Many churches offer Facebook Live, Zoom and YouTube worship services. Perhaps Palm Sunday, April 5, and Easter Sunday, April 12, will bring a local drive-in church service broadcast or streaming simultaneously to people parked in their cars in a common area such as the Columbia Mall, Hearnes Center parking lot or outside their respective churches. Churches are communities that can help people get through a common experience of social disruption.
People are fundamentally nice and well-meaning as indicated by the neighborhood that organized a birthday parade for a local boy whose birthday party was canceled for public health reasons. I know of an extroverted resident who texted some friends she would be driving in their neighborhood just to wave a “hello” from her car. The “stay-at-home” order may just have created more walkers and cyclists that an official fitness week would. It is easy to overhear comments about neighbors waving to one another and offering to help shut-ins who need groceries.
Over the next couple months, we will hear about plenty of tragedies and trauma resulting from COVID-19. Isolated people tend not to be happy people. There will be more stress, depression, malnourishment, loneliness and loss, but today I’m grateful this is March and not November, and I am enjoying learning about the efforts Columbia citizens make to care for each other.