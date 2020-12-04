MU professor Michael Budds died last month, bequeathing $4 million to the MU School of Music. When I mentioned it to a friend who is an MU alum, but not an MU employee, she reacted in surprise: “Isn’t that just giving money back to your employer? Why would a person do that?” Employer, I thought, MU isn’t an employer, it’s a vocation.
Universities are, of course, employers, and they have transformed drastically since I first discovered them 50 years ago. Back then, the decision to pursue an advanced degree, especially in Arts and Science, with the intent of obtaining an academic position, i.e. a j-o-b, was similar to joining a religious order: you did it for the love of a particular discipline, not for love of pecuniary compensation. Few people back then selected an academic field based on their economic forecasts of future earnings. Most choose an academic field because of a personal attachment to that field whether as a curiosity about the subject matter or connection through a teacher or family member.
I’ve been thinking a lot lately of how MU has changed since I arrived here in 1986 because this past year, four of my senior Political Science colleagues, Professors Fred Spiegel, age 96; Paul Wallace, age 89; Dean Yarwood, age 85; and Robin Remington, age 82, passed away. Also dying this year was Joan Watson, a wonderful woman who was the widow of my late colleague Richard Watson, perhaps the intellectual leader of the department when I joined in 1986. While I had differences and disagreements with each of them, I never doubted their devotion to MU.
Sociology Professor Andrew Twaddle who died this week is part of that cohort, too. They each gave more than 30 years of teaching and research to the university but also time and participation support to the university community. These colleagues came to MU in the 1960s and ‘70s were involved in many campus activities, served on campus committees, knew each other’s personal lives, and made a bequest to MU in one form or other.
Universities are microcosms of society and in a constant state of change. The late 1980s is a good pivotal point to help grasp how drastically MU has changed, even before social media and COVID-19. In 1986, the first parking garage was almost completed, the law school was a big hole in the ground, the nearest quality printer was in the Math Science Building across campus, few students had access to cable TV, and Mizzou was in the Big 8.
In about 1990, a few younger professors and I, having discovered e-mail, lost interest in getting second-hand gossip in the coffee room when we just as easily could email friends and colleagues at other universities to get our own information. Similarly, rather than spending 15-20 minutes in the coffee room discussing a forthcoming decision, someone even proposed proxy voting, so we didn’t have to attend meetings. By about 2000, many professors had their own coffee machines that made individual servings, so we seldom visited the coffee room. Starbucks down Ninth Street rendered the coffee room dark and empty; in about 2008 it was turned into a faculty office.
An incremental change in about 1990 concerning academic advising had huge consequences for MU. Faculty no longer had responsibilities for student advising. Previously, each professor had responsibility so advise and approve course registration for about 20 students each semester. We actually kept office hours back then. Depending on your point of view, we were either “relieved of our duties,” "fired,” “freed up to do our research,” or “re-assigned” but we had less personal contact with students. Yes, students might now receive more current information about requirements, but we had less opportunity to learn about their college experience.
An irony of most academic hiring is that current faculty and administrations are hiring newly minted professors from higher status universities who are “better trained” than they are. In the social sciences, this meant young faculty know the latest statistical techniques and have the youthful ambition to “hit the highest journals in the discipline.” Consequently, many of us became more specialized and narrower with little genuine interest in our colleague’s work. Their resumes became longer and more esoteric so they can compete in a national job market. My department hired several outstanding junior scholars, after just a few years many of them were “hired away” by more prestigious universities, increasing turnover.
Efforts to address the most common challenges of higher education such as the disproportionate increases in administrators and staff, increase in college costs and student debt, more emphasis on employment preparation, poorly prepared students, admission standards ethics, social equity and the massive impact of information technology have changed all of higher education in the past few decades.
Universities sure look, and feel, more like “employers” than they did when I finished graduate school in the 1980s. We are all products of our generation. Certainly, my senior colleagues would have adapted to a larger MU with its contemporary information technology and larger bureaucracy but there would have been less of a learning community with less time for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. chats in the coffee room. My hope is that present and future faculty find a home at MU that provides an opportunity for a fulfilling career.