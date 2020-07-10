Because of ongoing citizen protests after the killing of George Floyd, police reforms have become a hot political topic.
There may be a special session of the Missouri General Assembly to consider how to reduce a recent outburst of shooting and violence, and the U.S. House of Representatives has included funding for police reforms.
Attorney General William Barr recently acknowledged that communities of color are often policed differently than white ones, calling the unfairness "a widespread phenomenon.”
At the same time, I have been reading about “defunding police,” “abolishing police” and “reforming police.” Therefore, I was pleased when research by two former MU political science Ph.D. students came to my attention.
Charles Menifield and Geiguen (Charlie) Shin examined all police shootings in 2014 and 2015 and concluded that the problem is not “bad apples,” but "bad policing” and “bad laws."
The co-authored article, “Do White Law Enforcement Officers Target Minority Suspects?” appeared last year in the leading journal, Public Administration Review.
Menifield, the lead author, received his doctorate from my MU Political Science Department in 1996 and returned about 10 years ago as assistant dean of the Truman School of Public Affairs.
He has had a sterling career and is now dean of the School of Public Affairs and Administration at Rutgers University-Newark.
Blacks are killed by police at twice (28 percent) their proportion in the U.S. population (13 percent). Often, the lasting public image, such as that of Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014, is of an unarmed black man killed by a white police officer.
Menifield and Shin report that 1 percent of blacks killed by police are unarmed, with 65 percent having a weapon on them and the rest having a weapon in the car or nearby.
While racist white police are an obvious potential contributing factor, and a simple and easy media theme, it is not reflected in the national data.
Non-white police officers kill blacks at a higher rate, as do white police officers. Recognizing the context of police use of deadly is important because if protestors, and therefore policymakers, stay focused on individual white police officers, they may miss that real cause of disproportionate black killings.
Instead we should broaden our vision and examine police practices and criminal laws that disproportionately affect blacks.
Menifield and Shin’s study has several interesting findings helpful in understanding why the prominent notion of white cops killing black men may be so widely accepted.
Chief among them is that while whites make up 61 percent of the population, they are 75 percent of police officers. There are just more of them.
Menifield and Shin, however, find that African Americans are more likely to be killed by non-white officers than white ones most likely because non-white officers are assigned to minority neighborhoods.
The two authors are disturbed by the disproportionate rate of black shootings but blame police practices and public policies that increase the higher rate of police contact with blacks that result in “over policing.”
They recommend reconsidering drug laws that differentially affect blacks and whites, eliminating investigatory stops and eliminating incentives for police to interact with blacks because of ticket-writing quotas.
They call for the U.S. Department of Justice to enforce the Death in Custody Reporting Act of 2013, which requires police organizations to report data on police killings.
Menifield and Shin findings and recommendations are consistent with President Barack Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing that focuses on six pillars of police reform.
The first pillar is “building trust and legitimacy” by changing the culture of policing from “warriors” to “guardians” and by increasing community involvement through surveys and positive non-enforcement citizen interactions.
The second pillar, “policy and oversight,” proposes clearer policies on use of force, mass demonstrations, and civil review and oversight.
The third pillar involves “technology and social media” and includes requiring body-worn cameras, developing new less lethal technologies, and increasing transparency of public records.
The fourth, “community policing and crime reduction,” proposes using “multidisciplinary (e.g. police with a caseworker”), neighborhood problem solving, addressing the school-to-prison pipeline,” and engaging youth in their communities.
The fifth pillar, “officer training and education,” comes closest to focusing on the biases of individual officers through increasing qualifications and training of police but also increasing their training to deal with citizens with drug and mental issues.
Finally, the sixth pillar, “officer safety and wellness,” requires examining police practices such as length of shifts, reporting officer injuries and deaths, and using smart technology to reduce accidents.
Public concern about police shooting of black men will, and should, continue until disparities are substantially reduced. Public policy analysis such as Menifield and Shin is valuable in focusing scholarly, media and public attention on the factors most likely to be effectively reformed.