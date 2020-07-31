Because of a shared interest in achieving racial equality, a friend I'll call Tom shared with me his reflective essay on white privilege and racial reparations. It is available and stored anonymously on my personal blog.
Tom is similar to me in age and profession, but he has a knack for viewing this matter just a bit differently so that I am forced to stop and think.
Like most white Americans, neither Tom nor I had ancestors who owned slaves, but we both recognize a responsibility to contribute to addressing the legacy of slavery that has plagued our nation since its heroic beginning.
After describing some good fortune in his life that he sees as white privilege, Tom develops two ideas that I wish were mine.
First, he provides an estimate of the portion of his monetary success due to the system, not to personal effort. He estimates it to be about 40%.
Second, Tom proposes DIY reparations. That’s right — “DIY,” as in “do it yourself.” Rather than merely advocating for the public reparations that face substantial political opposition, Tom proposes that white Americans figure out the value of our white privilege and donate it to a cause that has been directly affected by slavery. That means action, not just talk.
Like me, Tom comes from a lower-middle-class or upper-lower-class 1950s family, one that was not particularly blessed with economic or social advantages. I have thought about similar men and women in our age cohort, and Tom’s essay helped me identify several threads of white privilege.
First is probably high education expectations. For some reason, that expectation came from my mother’s family. It was just assumed that all eight of her children would go to college, and we did.
Second, even in lean times and often because of a family member's health problems, we had secure housing. Another reason was the GI Bill, a program that Black veterans did not benefit from equally, the result of discriminatory financial practices.
Third, like Donald Trump, Joe Biden, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, Tom and I are of the Vietnam Era. We avoided the draft because of student deferments that are partially responsible for the disproportionate Black casualties of that war.
Fourth, many, if not most, white, middle-class families shifted some wealth to their children by virtue of passing along cars, vacations, gifts from grandparents, time-share condos and help with a down payment on their first home mortgage.
One study estimates that college-educated whites inherit about $150,000, compared to $40,000 for college-educated Blacks. And, of course, the proportion of college-educated Blacks is lower to start with.
Over my teaching career, I have learned that there were two types of students — those whose families could help them out during an illness or emergency and those whose families could not. The former were able to complete the semester and graduate on time; the latter were often forced to take a job and/or drop to part-time and interrupt their education.
Fifth, a subtle white privilege is this: Young white Americans have more chances to learn about and take advantage of opportunities leading to paths of upward mobility. Few of us will become valedictorians or Rhodes Scholars, but if we are alert, most white Americans can see role models in the teachers, business managers, lawyers, doctors, real estate developers and government officials in our neighborhoods.
Tom figures that 40% of his earnings are a result of systemic forces that are not due to his individual effort. While there are many academic studies about the economic impact of race difference in education, urban services, consumer finance and health care, Tom is the first person I know who has tried to estimate the personal benefit of white privilege.
He goes even further. Rather than wait for Congress to enact legislation creating a reparations program, Tom is suggesting DIY reparations.
Based on the median white family income of $70,762 and the median black family income of $41,361, Tom proposes that beneficiaries of white privilege set a target income for their personal living expenses and devote the remainder to leveling the playing field for all Americans.
They can accomplish this by consistently contributing the difference to programs aimed at reducing a variety of racial gaps that exist in America. For example, the median white family with $70,762 income might set the target of $63,000 and contribute the difference ($7,762 or about 10 percent) to a worthy cause year after year.
For two-income professional families, it is possible to double that. In addition to increasing resources directed at black schools, black youth programs, black internships or black summer programs, DIY reparations will motivate whites to stay attuned to race issues in their community.
Would DIY reparations work? Presently, it is estimated that about 5% of Americans give regularly to a church. Christian churchgoers are estimated to donate about 2.5% of their income to their church.
The IRS calculates that in 2017, taxpayers who itemized deductions declared average charitable contributions of $5,500.
DIY reparations would have a larger impact if white citizens became aware of, and supported, targeted programs such as the Minority Men’s Network scholarship program, among many programs directed to youth who do not have white privilege.
A campaign of public service announcements about the impact of individual efforts to promote racial equity, like the ads for the Negro College Funds that appeared for years, is needed.
The racial wealth gap of more than 10-to-1 ($149,000 per white household to $13,000 per black household in 2016) is rooted in the legacy of slavery.
Public policies inspired by the concept of reparations are likely to be slowly adopted in America. Until then, beneficiaries of white privilege can step up and do our part. My friend Tom makes a compelling argument.