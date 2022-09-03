Canceling some college student loan debt has finally reached the attention of national policymakers, some citizens and the media.
Washington policymakers should have seen this coming — since about 2006. Without immediate relief, student borrowers’ debt burdens will restrict their housing, family and career choices.
About 45 million citizens have college loan debt totaling $1.6 trillion. That’s a lot of money, more than the GDP of Canada and more than the total of consumer and auto loans.
Loans are not just for college kids anymore. More than one-third are borrowers aged 40 and up, including 5% of borrowers who are older adults.
About 8 million borrowers have defrauded on their loans, with estimates that one-third of loans may need to be covered by the federal government at a cost of $500 billion, seven times what we spend on the food stamp program.
News reports, books and documentaries are full of personal sagas about college students who are loaded with debt. They have resigned themselves to making the monthly minimum payment, allowing the principal to go untouched or even increasing, and ultimately dying in debt.
I personally know about several such cases that have caused me to reconsider whether we really should sit by and let college debt accumulate.
I talked with an MU grad from a decade ago to confirm that high student borrowing is common here.
She once had a sterling high school record and was recruited by many schools before ultimately choosing MU.
Family dynamics prevented any family contributions, yet her stepfamily income disqualified her for Pell Grants and other financial-need scholarships.
She worked, often full time, while in college and spent several months sleeping in her car in East Campus. Her grades slipped, forcing her to change majors, resulting in her graduating in 4½ years rather than the 3½ (due to AP and dual credits) that she had expected.
She has not yet missed a payment, but she usually pays the minimum. Yet, because of compound interest, she owes more now than she did a decade ago and doubts she will ever pay it off.
She is married, has a child, often works more than one job and rents a house. It hasn’t turned out the way she expected.
The higher education industrial complex is ripe for student exploitation and abuse. Parents, students, college and universities, state and federal governments, and financial institutions all have some self-interest in awarding student loans. But no one has the responsibility to check and balance unwise and unhealthy loan practices.
The result is a pit of debt that many student borrowers have accepted they will never repay.
President Joe Biden issued the executive order providing relief for up to 43 million borrowers and canceling the full loan balance of about 20 million others.
Biden proposes that Pell Grant recipients be eligible for up to $20,000 cancellation and non-Pell Grant recipients up to $10,000 if their income is under $125,000.
Further, a new income-driven repayment plan would reduce monthly payments caps for undergraduate loans from 10% to 5% of a borrower’s discretionary income. Additionally, Biden proposes doubling the current maximum Pell Grant of $6,895 while making community colleges free.
To attend Mizzou, in-state students pay tuition of $12,396 (for 14 hours), and out-of-state students pay tuition $30,734 plus another $11,000 for room and board.
Each university administers its own federal guaranteed loans, but certainly students should not be borrowing the full price of their education. Some do.
The foundation of the college debt culture is our prevailing “buy now, pay later” perspective long encouraged by Madison Avenue advertising.
Additionally, American culture has formed a culture promoting higher education as the major path to success.
A prevailing culture norm is that “it’s better to go to college than not to go,” even if you have no particular aspirations. Potential students have heard dozens of times from family and friends that “college gave me the best years of my life.”
Students and parents often have FOMA — fear of missing out — syndrome. Parents don’t want their students to miss out on educational opportunities, so they don’t discourage additional borrowing.
Plus, they are unable to truly recognize the skills of their children. Students, understandably, are more focused on “finding themselves” than accurately projecting their earning potential.
Moreover, 18- and 20-year-olds, feeling invincible, usually don’t understand the value of a dollar, so they are unlikely to use wise judgment when making a “drop out or borrow” decision.
And colleges? Well, they need students. And banks need borrowers.
The federal government went into the student-loan business back in the 1950s. The the National Defense Student Loan program was a response to the Soviet Union launching the Sputnik satellite that scared Americans into believing we were “falling behind.”
What sounded like a good idea back in the 1950s has grown into a hydra-headed monster involving banks, colleges and universities, lots of lobbyists and government employees who have secured protection for the industry, e.g., the exclusion of student loans in bankruptcy settlements.
A third-party payer of student expenses, such as the federally funded Pell Grants, provide little incentive for higher education institutions, including for-profit ones, to keep costs down.
Universities have added fine sports and information technology facilities, while student instruction is increasingly handled by graduate teaching assistants and “non-regular” faculty.
Cultural change is long overdue. Let’s cut the bells and whistles of the college experience, cap college debt to a reasonable level and encourage lower-cost alternatives.
Congress should establish higher education policies that protect future generations of college student from becoming life-long debtors rather than life-long learners. For the 43 million current college borrowers, Biden’s proposals seem reasonable.
Debt cancellation is a bad idea whose time has come.
David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994. He can be reached at Webberd@missouri.edu.
