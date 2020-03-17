Mayor Brian Treece and the Columbia City Council deserve accolades for preparing administratively for a state of emergency to mitigate and constrain COVID-19. This national emergency will last at least one month, and more likely from eight to 20 weeks.
At the City Council meeting Monday there was much acknowledgement of the hardships that are likely to hit many Columbians, especially vulnerable children, seniors and the unsheltered. There was much acknowledgement but little action to actually prevent and relieve damage and suffering.
Treece repeated several times that the pandemic will expose the inequities in society — inequities in wealth, health insurance and services and in technology. To his list I will add transportation, social skills and information.
The vulnerable population I have become most aware of is the unsheltered: the homeless. I worry they will be left behind. Columbia needs an immediate plan to assist the unsheltered.
Just as closing the public schools is a tragedy and threat to the welfare of hundreds of students, closing the public library, while apparently necessary as a public health measure, is a tragedy for the homeless. Unfortunately, this follows the stricter rules at Wabash Station about a month ago and the seasonal closing of the Room at the Inn this past Sunday.
On Monday, I spoke with six brothers and sisters on the street to sharpen my understanding of their needs.
First, closing the public library is a challenge to personal hygiene. While a socially impolite topic to mention, where are these men and women going to go to urinate and defecate? This is a major problem.
Secondly, food will become more difficult to obtain. I have heard uncertainty about both lunch and evening meals. Panhandling proceeds will likely be less and establishments where they often obtain food have reduced hours.
Third, without the library and Wabash Station, there are fewer place to rest. Lack of rest increases sickness and reduces alertness resulting in more forgotten backpacks and appointments.
Fourth, there are fewer places for the unsheltered to charge their phones and to use a computer. This means more social isolation.
By listening to the homeless I have learned that the services often provided by well-intentioned people are not always the services received. While tents and sleeping bags were distributed the last night of Room at the Inn, it is not clear where they could be used. One unsheltered guy told me that he was moved out of a city park by the police Sunday.
On Sunday afternoon, I called 911 and assisted two frequent Room at the Inn guests who had collapsed on Broadway. They were taken by ambulance to the hospital. They had no tent nor sleeping bag with them. Incidentally, I would not be surprised if the accounting cost of that 911 call was not more than $1,000 (a fire truck, two police vehicles, an ambulance and at least six well-outfitted public servants).
I don’t have any solution. My only "bright" idea is to use space in the Cherry Street parking garage for a stop-gap shelter, using about 25 cots from Room at the Inn, renting a couple portable toilets, and asking volunteers to drop off food.
As churches are reducing their group religious services, perhaps they will take a second look at their community services and increase their direct service to the homeless.
It is unrealistic to pretend that the needs of the homeless displaced by the closing of the public library and reduction in Wabash Station can be addressed without additional physical facilities and additional funding, be it from government or religious and nonprofit organizations. Hygiene, social distance and staying healthy are critical at this time of national need.