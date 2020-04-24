Earth Day’s 50th anniversary passed last week without much fanfare due to COVID-19’s restrictions on large gatherings. It is just as well. Looking back, I am more convinced than I was on the 25th anniversary — 1995 — that Earth Day is a counterproductive idea that has contributed to our current polarized political culture. Hear me out.
Don’t get me wrong, I value clean air and clean water, enjoy our natural surroundings and know global climate change is real, but I think preserving the environment is more likely through cooperation rather than conflict. There were millions of hunters, bird watchers, flower gardeners who were conservationists before Earth Day was established.
Even as a college freshman on Earth Day 1970 I was troubled by the few, but highly visible, people who were smashing automobiles, preaching about shutting down steel mills, and advocating abolishing private property to protect our natural resources from abuse. I went home after the semester and was fortunate to get a summer job in my Western Pennsylvania hometown that was once a steel town. All summer long I talked with steelworkers who hunted, fished and farmed but had no respect and paid no attention to political activists who the steelworkers heard challenging their way of life. I learned that summer that every political action, if perceived, has an equal and potentially stronger reaction.
The original Earth Day, April 22, 1970, was a day of teach-ins and citizen activities across the nation, but it was not the beginning of U.S. environmental policymaking. The founder of Earth Day, widely acknowledged to be the late Sen. Gaylord Nelson, patterned the idea after seeing anti-Vietnam War “teach-ins” in 1969 and aspired “to inspire a public demonstration so big it would shake the political establishment out of its lethargy and force the environmental issue onto the national political agenda.”
Nelson served in the U.S. Senate from 1962 to 1981 after serving as governor of Wisconsin. I talked with Sen. Nelson several times in 1995 to 1996, brought him to Mizzou in 1997 and met with him again in 2002. I consider him an admirable public servant. Somewhere along the line, however, the role and history of Earth Day 1970 took on a life of its own that retains an anti-technology, anti-business theme. I support raising environmental consciousness by student and citizen education to ensure we are aware of ocean dumping and fish kills, but street protests and the Sierra Club cannot compete with well-organized and well-funded business interest in the political system.
Since 1970, American politics has become more conflictual, more partisan, more polar and more self-interested. Looking back, it appears that a major stimulus for activating business interests was the August 1971 “Powell Memo” written by future Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell that outlined a strategy for counterbalancing criticisms of the American economic system by establishing think tanks, supporting authors and activating pro-business interests. Powell does not identify radical environmentalists by name, but he describes the anti-business and anti-technological orientation that they embraced. Since the Powell memo there has been an explosion of business interest groups lobbying in Washington, D.C. that far outweighs the political importance of environmental citizen action groups.
Textbooks, media accounts, even museums now overstate the historical achievement of Earth Day. The single most glaring incongruent fact at odds with the historical misinterpretation of Earth Day’s importance is President Richard Nixon signing the National Environmental Policy Act on January 1, 1970, almost four months before Earth Day 1970. Earlier, on May 29, 1969, Nixon established the cabinet-level Environmental Quality Council and devoted a great deal of his “State of the Union Address” to environmental issues. Weeks before, on Jan. 4, 1970, the Washington Post editorialized that the “environment is now a big issue.” TIME magazine initiated an “Environment” section of their weekly magazine in August 1969.
Similarly, both Congressional environmental legislating and American public opinion were becoming more “environmentalist” well before April 22, 1970. Following the first national water (1948) and air (1955) pollution control laws, Congress enacted landmark legislation such as the Wilderness Act of 1964, Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1965 and the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1965 well before Earth Day 1970.
Gallup polls show a tripling of the percent of the public selecting “reducing pollution of air and water” as a national problem from 17% in 1965 to 53% in 1970. Other opinion surveys show that the percent of the public viewing air and water pollution as “very serious or somewhat serious” increased from 28% to 69% for air pollution and 35% to 74% for water pollution over the same time period.
Getting the history of Earth Day 1970 right contributes to understanding the workings of the American political system. There is often an “anti-establishment, anti-technology” tenor held over from the first Earth Day to which many citizens object. We need to support more science-based education about how water quality and quantity is declining, how more severe weather is caused by human construction of new developments and deforestation and why fracking is not a good idea. While the myth of Earth Day 1970 may be an effective political mobilization tool, it contributes to the equally widespread view that elected officials are out of touch with public opinion and public problems and only wake up when millions of citizens rally in the streets.
Let’s move on.