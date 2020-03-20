Postponing the April local elections to June 2 was a clear signal that local and state government is taking COVID-19 seriously, and so should we. Closing schools and prohibiting sporting events are big steps, but we have had crisis events such as Hurricane Katrina, the Joplin tornado and 9/11 before.
Postponing an election, if "only" a local election, should only happen as a last resort. It is the civil equivalent of canceling church service on Easter Sunday, which is likely to occur this year.
While there is great uncertainty as to the health and economic impact of COVID-19, most citizens seem to be heeding the advice of experts. I’m glad I live in Columbia. Big cities with mass transit shutdowns and "shelter in place" restrictions seem unimaginable. Columbia’s city, county and school officials seem to have made prudent decisions and explained them very well to the public.
The single best measure of how effective government response has been will be the fatality rate. There were 2.8 million deaths in the U.S. in 2018. A worse case projection of COVID-19 related deaths seems to be 2.2 million. At least that is a measuring stick for assessing the impact of social distancing and widespread social shutdowns.
If we stay healthy, the economic impacts will last longer than our self-isolation. Major factories and small shops are closed. Stock market losses will reduce many worker’s 401Ks and they may have to work longer than they had planned. Unemployment is projected to go over 6% after hovering around 3% for several years. President Trump and Congress are likely to pass an emergency economic package in hopes it prevents a major recession. It will be months before we can assess their wisdom.
Widespread shutdowns will affect the 2020 Census. Cities like Columbia may be undercounted because, theoretically, the official count is where you reside on April 1. The census residence has always been uncertain, but if students are distance learning from home it is even cloudier.
After several decades of growing economic inequality, COVID-19 is likely to further expose unequal economic, social, health, education, and family burdens. Those who are health uninsured might be stuck. Based on educated guesses that I’ve heard, it seems likely that we will be in social isolation for at least six to eight weeks, and maybe 12 weeks. California has issued a stay in place order until April 21. At a minimum, the end of April is the soonest we will begin to put things back together. More likely, it will be closer to Memorial Day.
Therefore, June 2, the date for the postponed election, seems an appropriate time post for thinking about changes in America due to the virus that has practically shut down our daily life. Here are some of my predictions.
1. K-12 schools that are now shut down probably won’t open to resume the normal academic year. Hopefully, school will begin planning for an enhanced summer school schedule to remind students what they were doing back in March.
2. It is unlikely that the Democratic and Republican conventions will be held in their traditional way. Delegates will usually be selected in June, and time must be taken off work and travel arrangements must be made, if it is even healthy to hold such a large event. The prospect of canceling the conventions is bittersweet for me, but conventions have probably outlived their usefulness since parties can affirm their nominees in other ways and the poorly made for TV events are way anti-climatic.
3. There will be Major League Baseball by June 2. Opening Day on Memorial Day would be significant. While there will be substantial revenue loss, the MLB schedule is already set and travel plans are in place.
4. Such is not the case for the NBA. My prediction is that the 2019-2020 season that has been suspended will soon be canceled. A new NBA season could start early to re-capture fan interest.
5. There will be significant permanent job loss by June 2. This is not a good year to be graduating from college if students, about two-thirds already burdened with debt, will be moving back home instead of to new jobs. This will change lives. Even for industries such as minor league baseball, which is now suspended, players must move on in their lives.
There will be long-term impacts on American institutions. Colleges will permanently be changed because online, distance learning has been on the threshold of forcing enrollment and personnel changes. Health care will have to change to better anticipate public health threats. Some churches, schools and businesses will close or go out of business. There will be some innovations that we will look back on someday and see they started in 2020.
As for me, I am approaching this period of COVID-19 forced social isolation as an extended snow break. I resolve to read more books already in my possession since the public library is closed and Amazon is limiting shipping; to reduce my files, both paper and cyber; to clear bookshelves; to listen to more varied and important music; to play one of three musical instruments for which I have little skills but have sitting around; and to exercise five days a week with equipment I already own because the ARC is closed.
On June 2, I hope that after I vote in the postponed municipal election, I am healthy enough to bike the Katy Trail to Rocheport.