I requested to make a public comment at Monday’s City Council meeting, but because of social distancing, no public comments were heard. Below are my expanded comments that I wish to send to the council.
Mayor Treece, City Council, city employees present:
I ask that you consider the drinking water and sanitation needs of the homeless in the downtown area. We all know the importance of drinking plenty of water and washing our hands with soap. There is no public availability of water downtown.
When I have mentioned this lack of water and toilets to several people, they say, “That can’t be true.” But it is true.
There is a portable toilet at Flat Branch Park and one behind Wabash Station, which is only open when buses are running. A single water fountain in Flat Branch Park may be turned on soon because of better weather.
The city should provide several portable toilets and drinking water 24/7 immediately.
The immediate cause of the drinking water and sanitation crisis is the closing of the public libraries and other public buildings and the “take-out only” requirement of downtown restaurants, but frankly the city should have provided sanitation facilities downtown long ago. You know, like the quality of the facilities located along the MKT trail.
As a runner, I know the pleasure of drinking water and sanitation facilities along the MKT trail, which are available 12 months a year.
Over the years, I have also noticed delivery trucks and businessmen pull into the MLK Garden or Forum Boulevard parking lots to use the facilities and head on down the road. But there are not quality sanitation facilities where unsheltered people hang out. Few homeless people use the MKT trail.
Over the past two weeks, I’ve provided bag lunches and bottled drinking water to 16 different street people.
I know these people’s names; most of them know mine — so it is personal. I am not unusual in that regard.
In addition to the volunteers at Loaves and Fishes and Room at the Inn there are many people in Columbia who provide food to the unsheltered when they see the opportunity.
My hunch is that only five of the 16 street people I have spoken with have regular indoor shelter — mostly what you and I would call “couch surfing” and what social workers call “doubling up.”
Some make brief stays at low-cost hotels, and then they are back on the streets. Several have public housing but can’t afford anything else. None of them has a car.
Several of them carried plastic bottles that were empty. Three of them are already mighty thin.
These folks are not likely to go to group camps, and about half avoid going to Turning Point and Loaves and Fishes because, well, the sentence I hear often is, “There is too much drama.”
They prefer to stay off by themselves or with one buddy. That may be a public benefit because of their fewer interactions.
Panhandlers face new challenges, too. Less road traffic and increased pressures on family incomes means less earnings flying a sign.
Fewer dollars in a cup mean more hunger and less shelter. Additionally, closing restaurants and now Lucky’s Market means fewer places to fetch food and water.
I propose that drinking water, hygiene water and toilet facilities be provided by the city in a downtown location seven days a week. Columbia and the Boone County Department of Health and Human Services should coordinate with other departments to locate such facilities.
If I am pressed for locations, I suggest the city parking lot east of the Armory on Ash Street and another in an alley behind a parking garage.
A portable toilet available 24/7 would take 24 hours to order, a hand washing station might take a bit long and I am unsure how to quickly make water available.
While I prefer a more ambitious plan to address the needs of the homeless, providing drinking water and sanitation facilities is a simple step that can be carried out quickly.
Ideally, Columbia would provide several day centers like Turning Point, a supervised community camp, some tiny houses, more mental health services, etc.
With likely increases in rent-related evictions as COVID-19 affects the economy, the number of street people will probably increase. Without water and sanitation, we are risking a public health crisis.
In the name of the 15 men and one woman I have shared bag lunches and bottled water with, I thank you for your consideration.
David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1985 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994. His column usually runs in print on Sundays. This is an extra column from him in response to the City Council’s discussion of COVID-19 and the homeless community in Columbia.