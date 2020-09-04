This Monday is when Labor Day is observed; this weekend is Labor Day weekend. It is a national holiday with banks, schools and most businesses closed and the unofficial end of summer with public swimming pools closing, parks filled with picnickers and mattress and car “Labor Day Sales.” There are not the public events of Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, there are few political speeches, parades and fireworks.
While we all appreciate a day off work, Labor Day seems a relic of the past. I suspect few of us give the history and meaning of Labor Day more than a passing second thought. The “labor movement” and “organized labor” seldom appear in network news or social media. My, how things have changed. Labor unions have fallen out of fashion in the past quarter century, but they played a large part in making the American middle class.
Labor Day became a national holiday in 1894 following its observance in Oregon and 23 other states during the previous decade. A key event leading to the adoption of the holiday was May 1, 1886, when the American Federation of Labor called for the 8-hour working day with celebrations and demonstrations. It was the same day as the traditional International Workers Day celebrated May 1 in many European countries. Not wanting to be associated with the more progressive and socialistic International Workers Day, in 1887, conservative President Grover Cleveland endorsed establishing Labor Day as a national holiday in September. It was a victory of organized labor at the height of the Industrial Age.
Labor Day used to be a bigger deal. Both union presidents and our president gave public addresses. Labor Day became the unofficial beginning of presidential campaigns and was the last day it was acceptable to the fashion gods to wear white or seersucker. While COVID-19 has delayed the start of the school year in 2020, traditionally the day after Labor Day was the first day of school in many parts of the country. Now with the perpetual presidential campaign and the economic importance of tourism in many states, Labor Day has become more of a cultural event than an economic or political one.
The labor movement of the late 19th and early 20th centuries is usually credited with improving working conditions, the eight-hour workday and 40-hour work week, and better fringe benefits, including medical benefits. Strong labor organizations were able to “collectively bargain” with management to achieve those changes.
Since the mid-1970s the political influence of organized labor has declined because of changes in the economy, technology, more international trade and factory relocation to “right-to-work” states. Increasingly Americans are aware of the “income gap” between workers and CEOs. Real wages for the bottom half of family incomes have not increased since the 1970s while incomes in the top 20%, including CEOs and professionals, have increased. It is likely there is a link between the decline of labor’s political power and the decline in workers income.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2019, 10.3% of wage and salary workers were union members of unions — about half of the 20.1% in 1983. Wage and salary workers belonging to unions was 14.6 million in 2019.
Criticism of labor unions include concerns about decrease productivity due to quota requirements, abuse of pension funds, but most effectively is the argument that requiring workers to join a union is an infringement on personal freedom. It depends on your point of view, but the collective benefit is intended to exceed the private requirement of paying dues.
American public opinion has generally supported unions. A year after Congress legalized private-sector unions and collective bargaining in 1936, 72% approved of unions. Support remained high into the 1960s, but then dipped through the 1970s until it reached 55% in 1979. It has since varied, reaching as high as 66% in 1999 and as low as the 48% in 2009 but increasing to 58% in 2015.
In 2015, 37%, up from 25% in 2009, of Americans say they would like labor unions to have more influence, but that goal has proven hard to achieve. In the gig economy of 2020 and beyond, workers must organize to even the division of the economic pie between owners and workers.
The American labor movement has proven more effective at organizing workers in industrial industries such as mining and manufacturing, and to a lesser extent transportation, than clerical, agriculture, fast food and service industries. In part because these industries are by their very nature decentralized, with less specialized skills and higher turnover. The digital-shaped gig economy of the future will be challenging. Without some form of organization to protect and promote workers’ interest many of them may be like struggling musicians going from venue to venue each night or be one with a Ph.D. teaching part-time at three local colleges.
In the meantime, happy Labor Day.