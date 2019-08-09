We have a national crisis. Mass shootings have affected the lives of innocent school children and teenagers, moviegoers and partygoers, and now Walmart shoppers.
Enough of these random rampages of human pain and destruction. It is way too much.
The political system should have responded constructively after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in December 2012. We need a National Commission on Preventing Mass Shootings because the regular political system has failed.
While we do have a global warming crisis, and a deficit crisis, and a college student debt crisis, and a health care cost crisis, the epidemic of mass shootings might be the most critical.
If there isn't a substantial reduction, the result may be a draconian crackdown on personal communications and gun ownership in about a decade.
Crowds in El Paso and Dayton chanting “Do Something!” pretty well capture the state of our political system’s meek response to the gun violence — but especially the mass shootings — we have seen in the past decade.
We are stuck in a loop of mass shooting: public outcry, thoughts and prayers, then back to our daily routines.
Real policymaking must be done.
Gun violence is not new in America. Whatever you think of President Donald Trump, America’s record of gun violence predates his election in 2016.
Given our polarized politics, an obstinate Senate majority leader, a rigid president, a non-responsive majority party and the short-term sensationalist perspective of the electronic media, our most promising path might be a non-partisan National Commission on Preventing Mass Shootings.
The commission should be co-chaired by former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Former president Barack Obama should probably not be involved because, despite being the most admired man in America, his participation would garner 40% opposition from the start.
It would be wonderful if Trump would establish, or at least endorse, the commission, but former presidents Bush and Clinton could do that themselves.
Nonpartisan commissions have been created before in American history to organize information and deliberation about complex and controversial topics.
Two of the better-known commission have been the Kerner Commission on Urban Unrest (1967) and the more recent National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform (2010).
Critics will say they didn’t solve the problem of urban unrest or federal fiscal deficit. But they did organize information and evidence helpful in focus discussion and debate.
Hear me out. There is more agreement among citizens, and I suspect among Republican policymakers, than is reflected in much of the news.
This is not the time to blame and to badmouth, we need constructive, politically feasible actions that can be implemented to end this slaughter of innocent citizens. Here is what needs to be done.
First, keep mass shootings and gun violence at the top of America’s political agenda. Citizen action groups like Moms Demand Action or the more partisan Brady Campaign or the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence must keep public and media attention on the gun violence.
There should be widespread meetings in Washington and across the country once a month until a reasonable mass shooting policy is adopted.
Second, establish the National Commission on Preventing Mass Shootings comprised of politically astute and experienced former policymakers and funded by national non-partisan organizations (United Way, Red Cross, think tanks).
It should include recent political leaders such as former Secretary of Defense Bill Gates, former Secretaries Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and several former U.S. senators who have insight as to moving a legislation through the Senate.
The commission needs to lean Republican because Trump and the Senate are Republicans.
Third, the commission should adopt a specific goal. One possibility is the Brady Campaign’s goal of reducing gun violence by 25% by 2025, but that seems low.
How about 50% or 75%? The commission should adopt a clear agenda and invite public reaction. Here is a proposed questions that could help set an agenda:
1. Are domestic terrorism laws sufficient to deal with increased white nationalist and white supremacy groups?
2. Are current national crime prevention programs sufficiently funded?
3. To what extent would more mental health programs reduce violence?
4. What is the role of social media and video games in motivating mass shooters?
5. Would reasonable, stricter gun laws, such as background checks and outlawing military-style weapons, reduce mass shootings?
6. What newer approaches, such as “red flag” legislation, would allow government authorities to acquire the guns of someone reported to be a danger to themselves and others?
There are knowledgeable people throughout academia, law enforcement and social services who can share their hard-earned knowledge with policymakers.
Fourth, the news media needs to more responsibly serve the public interest by educating them about the causes and solutions to mass shootings.
Most often it seems media coverage is devoted to the immediate human response to tragedies or to the blame game among Washington insiders.
The same-old, same-old media coverage won’t reduce mass shootings.
Finally, citizens need to be informed and hold their elected officials accountable.
The record is clear: normal politics in America won’t reduce mass shootings.
Rather than accept typical party lines, citizens should use their common sense and ask, “How can mass shootings be prevented?"
Write your senator, talk with other citizens, join a political group. Do something.