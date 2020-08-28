The reaction to MU School of Business professor Joel Poor being relieved of his teaching duties after making a comment about “getting a mask” when he learned a student was from Wuhan, China, should caution us all about the academic climate on many college campuses.
The situation was captured on Zoom and distributed via Twitter. Unnamed students reportedly called for the disciplining ofthe professor. As could be expected, an online petition supporting Poor had several hundred signatures from who-knows-where. Unnamed MU officials suspended the professor, who I do not know, from teaching his marketing class. We know about all this because it was reported by our two local newspapers.
All this adds up to what has been evolving for more than two decades. Administratively, technologically, bureaucratically and academically, this is not your parent’s, and maybe not even your, institution of higher education.
While it is not my style or personality to have commented “let me get a mask,” let me recount my own personal experience that might surprise some readers. Having retired from my regular faculty position in 2013, I am about as free as one can be to express my opinions. In 2018 I taught a Public Policy class of about half American and half international students. On the first day of class, in encouraging students to be open minded and inquisitive, I asked, “Have you ever heard anyone say that Asians and African Americans all look alike?” I paused while the white American students’ eyes widened, and they shifted in their seats. I proceeded to say “They don’t — get to know some and you will see.” I then shared that I have taught in Korean universities several times, once a class of about 20 Korean women, where I learned all the students’ names and could correctly recognize them. I added that I have volunteered for about a decade at homeless shelter that has about 50-50 Black and white guests and I could easily identify each of them. I repeated: “You have to get involved and talk to people to learn about them and understand their situations.” The semester went on examining federalism and bureaucratic implementation.
About three months later, I got a call from the MU Office of Civil Rights and Title IX telling me I was reported for discrimination and was asked “Did you say Asians and African Americans all look alike” this semester? After a minute of thought, I replied with something like “I could have. I’ve said those words but it would have been a question.” I explained that I’ve asked that before to make a point about getting close and paying attention with an open mind. We chatted a few minutes and the investigator said something like “well, you aren’t being charged now, but we will keep the complaint on file.”
When I thought about it later, I recollected that an American student who had dropped the class in about week 3, and who I had allowed to register for the class and later encouraged to submit the first paper, was most likely the complainant. Then I remembered that I had corrected the student for cell phone use during class shortly before the student dropped the class.
Since then, I have re-learned at least three lessons applicable to Professor Poor’s situation.
1. Students do not hear every word a professor says the way a professor means it. Even before the advent of digital devices, humans are apt to letting their minds drift. Speaking style and humor are to some extent a generational trait. It would be prudent for professors a decade or two older than students to refrain from making comments about sensitive or humorous topics. In 2020, because of America’s heightened sensitivity to race issues, I would refrain from asking about the supposed difficulty of identifying people of differing demographics.
2. Just as with the general public, there are students who adopt the role of spotting potential politically correct offensives to feel good about themselves. In my case, perhaps the complaint was offended that I even asked the question. This has become part of what we know as the “cancel culture”— rather than speak directly to a person who seemed to have committed an offense, the newer practice is to unplug, cut them off or cancel them.
3. If I had been a younger untenured professor, I would have been worried and probably would have become more cautious in the classroom. It would have had a dampening effect on my classroom manner. That would be a shame. When we are wanting a conversation about race we need to let people speak for themselves.
My broader, growing concern is that having a bureaucratic protector, such as the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX, reduces students’ inclination to speak up. In the old days, in my ideal world anyway, some students would have asked on the way out of the classroom “you weren’t suggesting that you believe Asian and African Americans all look alike, were you?” and one or two would might have even come to office hours and asked in person.
In my case, no individual student was put on the spot to answer my rhetorical question, although there are people who would say that my directness could trigger discomfort to a student in the class. In the case of the business school professor, reportedly the Chinese student was not offended.
In my ideal world, the School of Business or Department of Marketing would contact the Chinese student and ask about the nature of the offense. If the student would consent, that office would hold a reconciliation meeting and clear the air.
Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer that higher education revolve around students, staff and faculty who interact openly and honestly than one that has an enforcement bureaucracy protecting abstract principles once a situation has blown up on social media.