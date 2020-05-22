The title "The Broken Heart of America" caught my attention; the subtitle “St Louis and the Violent History of the United States” demanded my attention. The author, Walter Johnson, required my ordering the book the day it was published.
I spent a month of my COVID-19 respite soaking up the 528-page book about the role St. Louis played in American history. It is not all together a pretty picture.
The demise of St. Louis is heartbreaking. With a current population of 300,000, a decline of almost two-thirds since 1950, the city today is smaller than it has been at any time since 1870. St. Louis is one of the 10 most segregated cities in the United States and has the highest rate of police shootings in the United States. In spite of that, it has turned out accomplished musicians, writers and businesses and has three of the wealthiest suburbs: Town and Country, Ladue and Frontenac.
While I grew up in Western Pennsylvania, St. Louis has held my interest since grade school geography. Perhaps it is the confluence of the two mighty rivers, Stan Musial (born in Donora, Pennsylvania), the Dred Scott decision, or ragtime music, but I was always more aware of St. Louis than say Cincinnati or Memphis or Minneapolis. Despite never actually having lived in St. Louis, I know its physical layout rather well. Over my teaching career, I asked students what they used to call “the St. Louis question” (i.e. “where did you go to high school?”) and then made it a point to drive past that high school next time I visited the city.
I recognized, of course, that the author Walter Johnson is the son of the late MU economics Professor Walter Johnson and the late community activist and preschool provider Mary Angela Johnson. The younger Johnson has the same passion for social justice and keen analytical eye of his parents.
Johnson is a world-class historian whose earlier two works won about every major award for history books. He is Winthrop Professor of History and African and African American Studies at Harvard University and he is from Columbia — right there on Edgewood Avenue. The first sentence on his Harvard website bio proclaims he was selected to the Rock Bridge High School Hall of Fame in 2006. In other writings, Johnson's belief that we all are created equal built up anger when he looked at the hypocrisy in his hometown and American society. He seems to have put that agitation to good use.
"The Broken Heart of America" is a riveting analysis of the role St Louis played since even before our independence up to Ferguson in shaping our governance, especially racial and poverty practices and policy. Johnson connects the dots from the importance of Jefferson Barracks as an active military installation for relocating Native Americans, to the pivotal role of Civil War skirmishes where what is now Saint Louis University in the center of the city, to the evolution of federal housing policy eventually reducing racial discrimination. The book is full of interesting historical details, such as the proposal to move the U.S. Capitol to St. Louis in 1875 and the role played by Missouri leaders such as Carl Schurz as Secretary of Interior and leader of liberal Republicans after the Civil War, that support Johnson’s thesis of St. Louis’ pivotal position in American history.
St. Louis played a mighty part in the early civil rights movement. Johnson argues that while Greensboro, North Carolina, is often cited as the place of the first sit-ins in early 1960, they also occurred at luncheon counters in St. Louis’s department stores in 1947. Much national attention was given to St. Louis for protests concerning lending practices at the Jefferson Bank the week of the March on Washington in 1963.
Johnson is expert at filling in the details of urban planning and redevelopment that eventually resulted in relocating African Americans’ business and homes that gave rise to black neighborhoods like Ferguson. Johnson’s telling of the creation of Pruitt-Igoe, perhaps the most notorious federal housing project in America, captures the dynamics of intergovernmental relations. In 1954, the project was to have two separate complexes —one named for African American airman Wendell O. Pruitt for blacks, and another named for U.S. Congressman William Igoe, for whites. A year later a federal court decision involving St. Louis Housing Authority ended racial segregation with white flight spreading to the suburbs and public housing making tearing down black neighborhoods politically feasible. The project never flourished and its decline became a nation symbol of the perils of government efforts to achieve equitable economic development. Pruitt-Igoe’s implosion was nationally televised in 1972.
Johnson is the director of the Commonwealth Project at Harvard that aims to demonstrate a new way for universities to engage with social problems by involving professors and students with local cultural producers, activists, attorneys and politicians in community-led justice initiatives and historical research. Johnson has brought groups of Harvard students to experience St. Louis and has had several graduate students write dissertations relating to St. Louis.
For an extensive, insightful analysis of what happened to St. Louis, I suggest you first place a hold on the book at the Columbia Public Library and then watch and listen to Professor Johnson yourself in an online lecture for the Missouri Historical Society this Thursday at 6 p.m.