It’s not been a good week for democracy in America. The Trump impeachment proceedings, the Iowa caucus snafu and the uncivil State of the Union events all add up to a political system far short of what we hope for. In the end, we get the government that we expect, contribute to and accept. Rome did not decline in a day.
Large scale democracy, or a republic, by which I mean popular control of public decisions, has proven difficult to achieve and maintain. A classic folktale about the challenges facing our political system involves the wife of the Philadelphia mayor asking Benjamin Franklin as he came out of the 1776 convention assembly, “Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” Supposedly, Franklin responded, “A republic, if you can keep it.” Franklin’s fear was that the political institutions, including the checks and balances, would be insufficient to prevent the rise of a self-interested zealot from capturing government for personal use, thus becoming a monarch.
Except for the principled Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the U.S. Senate performed mighty shabbily over the past several months, even years. While the acquittal of President Donald Trump was always the likely outcome, it was disgraceful for leading Republican senators to proclaim they would vote not guilty before hearing any evidence and then refusing to hear evidence. The Senate made a mockery of swearing an oath to be an unbiased juror as the majority coordinated the schedule with the White House. Missouri legislators committed a similar mockery on their first day in office when they promised not to “take anything of value” for their decisions as they head off to a fundraiser. Such duplicity is standard practice nowadays.
The videotaped hypocrisy of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and former Independent Counselor Ken Starr was embarrassing to watch. Here are well-educated grown-ups flipping 180 degrees since the Clinton impeachment, explaining it so smoothly while maintaining a professional demeanor. It was enough to make you question the integrity of elected officials.
Reports that a secret ballot in the Senate would have removed Trump but that grown men and women are spineless chickens to do the right thing is disheartening. Our political system’s “checks and balances,” the major invention of our founders, are on life support. It takes a responsible congress to monitor the executive branch and check an imperial president.
Democracy is not only our guiding light in the Senate; it is practiced at all levels of U.S. government. Democracy requires active citizens following transparent procedures. We need interested public officials at all levels of government: as election judges and civil and criminal juries. I was called, but not chosen, for jury duty in Boone County last week. I repressed my urge to tell the judge that I would act like a U.S. Senator and didn’t want to hear any evidence.
Democracy didn’t fare well in the Iowa Democratic caucuses last week either. After a year of saturating media attention in one of our most demographically unrepresentative states, there were reports that some campaigns could not get organized enough to conduct caucus meetings, which erodes the foundation of popular control of government. Then, the new software purchased to count the votes was apparently not fully tested and failed to perform accurately in a timely fashion. Iowa’s plain old human incompetence and excessive trust in technology seem to be the culprits. This is a failure of a political organization to carry out its responsibilities. Undoubtedly, the media’s fascination with speedy reporting, even when unnecessary, added pressure to adopt the new app that failed. I suspect this will mean the end of the Iowa caucuses — only about 28 years late.
Finally, the 2020 State of the Union event, once a display of political grandeur and bipartisan pomp and circumstance, was exposed as an 80-minute infomercial staged with partisan pettiness. Trump did not shake Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand, so she did not introduce him with the traditional fanfare. He gave a particularly misleading and self-promoting speech, so Pelosi — the second most powerful leader in national government — proceeded to shred Trump’s speech on national television. Current norms of retaliation, egged on by blinded staffers, will require, of course, that Trump will not give Pelosi a copy next time. Where will this partisan escalation end?
The State of the Union has devolved over the past couple of decades. Showmanship overshadows substance and facts. Our first presidents delivered a written statement to Congress; only recently, presidents have used it to spread some love to guests in the balcony. Rather than shredding Trump’s speech, it would have been better had Pelosi pulled out a pen and written notes about reforming the State of the Union event, renewing the “checks and balances” and ordering House committees to subpoena John Bolton about his book that the Senate refused to examine.
Sadly, the State of the Union speech will go the way of the presidential press conference.
Democracy is a fragile set of institutions, norms, rules and expectations. Perhaps because of the cooperative behavior of the GI generation, my generation — baby boomers — did not give adequate attention to how to keep a democracy. We assumed it would always be there. We may be wrong.
