There is no good time to have a pandemic, but COVID-19 does feel like it hit at a grand low point in America. Both individually and collectively we would be better off if we had strong immune systems before the pandemic arrived.
When personal computers were beginning to catch on the early 1980s, a fad was to write simple programs. One of my favorites was a biorhythms program that forecast the path of the user's physical, intellectual and emotional cycles of varying duration. Every now and then it pinpointed a “triple high” or a “triple low.” Supposedly, it would not be good to have a final exam, or a big job presentation, or run a marathon when you hit a triple low. Add in some real misfortune such as job loss, a school closing or a family tragedy, and a person having a triple low would be ripe for pneumonia or some kind of immune system breakdown.
Even before this COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. has been well below our national averages on significant factors, such as trust in, and competence of, the political system, personal happiness and economic security. Comparing several indexes that measure these factors, we are riding a triple low.
Public trust in government is near a historical low, according to Pew Research. Only 17% of Americans say they can trust the government in Washington to do what is right “just about always” (3%) or “most of the time” (14%). President Donald Trump is not helping restore trust, but the trend preceded him. Since 2007, the share saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30%.
Political and government officials provide the public plenty of reasons to distrust government intentions and to question its competence. Just this summer, the national Republican Party did not even prepare a new platform, they just reapproved the 2016 version. Right here in Columbia, the city has had difficulty with trash collection and recycling — a routine function of government. Schools across the county appear confused and uncertain about classes this fall.
Confidence in the economy is down, too. Since 1966, the University of Michigan has published an Index of Consumer Sentiment set at 100 that year. Last August (pre-COVID-19) it was 89.8, this August it is 72.8. The Index of Consumer Expectations shows a similar decline, going from 79.9 last August to 66.5 this month. Clearly, the stock market that hit an all-time high this week does not reflect the public’s view and expectation of the economy. What does it mean that S&P 500 reaches a new high with an unemployment of more than 10%, about 40% of renters behind on their monthly payments, with small businesses and major industries such as airlines and hospitality are on the ropes?
Personal happiness in the U.S. is lower than most of us would think. According to the Word Happiness Report, the United States slipped one slot to 19 last year. While I view international comparisons with caution, they are illuminating especially since happiness in the U.S. since 2010 has not increased as the economy improved. The U.S. has seen a rise in personal isolation related to digital social media, increased opiate addiction and increased depression and suicide.
It is unlikely the November election will result in national landmark policy changes because the fundamental operation of the political system will be the same. Yes, if Democrats win the presidency and the Senate, then judicial appointments will be different — and that it important — but the power of the Supreme Court, massive political money and social media will not change much. Special interests have had a firm grip on Congress and regulatory agencies since about the 1980s.
This summer’s street protests after the killing of George Floyd will result in changes to police immunity and perhaps police training but police recruitment is unlikely to change because of historical traditions and police unions. Moreover, gun laws and crime policies are unlikely to become more realistic any time soon.
Substantial reduction in racial inequality requires massive change in public education and housing policy. Replacing local property taxes with statewide and national funding is required to reduce the racial education gap. There is no better time to change bad habits than when a crisis is looming.
Yes, similar sentiments about loss of trust in America's institutions could have been expressed in the 1970s but the scale of challenges facing government is so much bigger. Information technology, the global economy and scientific advances offer promise of solutions, but in the end it comes back to trust in our ability to govern ourselves, economic security and personal happiness. When riding a triple low, hold on and hope that brighter days are coming.